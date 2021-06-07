  1. Gaming

Battlefield 6 reveal stream: What time and where to watch

By

The next entry in the Battlefield franchise is on the way, and it has been a long time coming. The wait between entries in the series has been extensive, with the last entry, Battlefield V, having been released in 2018. Needless to say, the hype has built up and fans are ready for a new Battlefield experience. To that end, EA has announced a stream taking place on June 9 to reveal the newest addition to the first-person shooter franchise.

When is the Battlefield stream?

EA will start its Battlefield stream at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) on June 9. For now, it’s not clear what format the show will take or if it will be part of a larger event EA has planned. We also don’t know if the show will simply be a trailer or a full-on showcase including gameplay.

How to watch the Battlefield stream

Anyone interested in seeing what’s next for the Battlefield franchise will be able to watch the show on either the official Battlefield YouTube channel or the Battlefield Twitch channel. Neither has a placeholder up for the stream, so be sure to follow both of those channels and turn on notifications to be alerted when the Battlefield stream begins.

#Battlefield Reveal
June 9 pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPg

&mdash; Battlefield (@Battlefield) June 1, 2021

What to expect from the Battlefield stream

As we said before, we’re not sure what format the upcoming Battlefield stream will take on. However, we can speak to what will likely be shown. On Twitter, the official Battlefield account called the stream a “reveal,” so we probably won’t be seeing any gameplay at the event. A trailer will almost certainly debut, showing off the next entry in the Battlefield franchise. As for what that game might look like, it’s been rumored that the next Battlefield game will pivot to a modern setting, a stark change after the two previous entries in the franchise.

Editors' Recommendations

How to livestream on YouTube with OBS

how to use obs obssetup04

How to watch Apple WWDC 2021 today and what to expect

apple wwdc 2021 online only wwdc21 newsroom article tile 033021 big jpg large 2x

No Man’s Sky’s new Prisms update lives up to the game’s original promises

no mans sky return beyond

All Xbox One games with mouse and keyboard support

fortnite pirate camps fortnite season 8 week 1 challenges

The best Mac apps for 2021

macos mojave hands on review app store

The best games you can play on Intel integrated graphics

Best cheap gaming PC deals for June 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

The best movies on Disney+ right now

Raya and the Last Dragon

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

best movies on netflix hbo the big lebowski

Riot Games bans esports team TSM from using new name after crypto deal

Multiple members of the TSM esports team.

AMD Super Resolution is coming to the Xbox Series X. Here’s why that matters

amd laumches fidelityfx super resolution computex 2021 featured

No More Heroes and its sequel are coming to Steam next week

no-more-heroes-1-and-2-coming-to-steam-next-week

Destiny 2: Beyond Light: Where to find Xur for the weekend of June 4

destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny