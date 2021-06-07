Battlefield 6 reveal stream: What time and where to watch

The next entry in the Battlefield franchise is on the way, and it has been a long time coming. The wait between entries in the series has been extensive, with the last entry, Battlefield V, having been released in 2018. Needless to say, the hype has built up and fans are ready for a new Battlefield experience. To that end, EA has announced a stream taking place on June 9 to reveal the newest addition to the first-person shooter franchise.

When is the Battlefield stream?

EA will start its Battlefield stream at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET) on June 9. For now, it’s not clear what format the show will take or if it will be part of a larger event EA has planned. We also don’t know if the show will simply be a trailer or a full-on showcase including gameplay.

How to watch the Battlefield stream

Anyone interested in seeing what’s next for the Battlefield franchise will be able to watch the show on either the official Battlefield YouTube channel or the Battlefield Twitch channel. Neither has a placeholder up for the stream, so be sure to follow both of those channels and turn on notifications to be alerted when the Battlefield stream begins.

What to expect from the Battlefield stream

As we said before, we’re not sure what format the upcoming Battlefield stream will take on. However, we can speak to what will likely be shown. On Twitter, the official Battlefield account called the stream a “reveal,” so we probably won’t be seeing any gameplay at the event. A trailer will almost certainly debut, showing off the next entry in the Battlefield franchise. As for what that game might look like, it’s been rumored that the next Battlefield game will pivot to a modern setting, a stark change after the two previous entries in the franchise.

