Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ pushed back to November, but you can play the beta next week

Gabe Gurwin
By

Battlefield V looks like it could be one of the best multiplayer shooters of 2018, but Electronic Arts and developer Dice don’t think the game is ready for prime time just yet. Initially scheduled to arrive in October, Battlefield V has been pushed back more than a month.

“With the open beta just around the corner, we are excited about the million of you who will join us and experience the game,” said Oskar Gabrielson, Dice general manager, in an update blog. “And we fully expect to see even more feedback coming our way. And that’s why we’re moving our launch date. We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.”

Tides of War is a new, large-scale feature introduced in Battlefield V that helps to replace paid expansions — all post-launch maps will be free, so players won’t be separated based on who purchased extra content. Starting in November, players will participate in the “Fall of Europe” before moving to other famous sites from World War II. New gear and assignments will be released as well, to keep players engaged for months after launch.

The new release date is November 20, but just because the full game’s release has been pushed doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait to try it out. On September 6, the open beta for Battlefield V kicks off, and you can gain access two days early be pre-ordering the game or signing up for the EA Access, Origin Access, or Origin Access Premier services. You can load up the beta in advance beginning on September 3.

Two maps — “Rotterdam” and “Arctic Fjord” will be included in the beta. Both use the series’ staple Conquest mode, and you’ll also be able to try out the massive Grand Operations mode, previously seen in Battlefield 1. Lastly, the open beta will offer a taste of Tides of War in a special five-part event, and those who participate will get an exclusive dog tag in the final game.

When Battlefield V launches November 20, it will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best game console
destiny 2 forsaken launch trailer forsakentrailer1
Gaming

Say goodbye to Cayde-6 in the ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ launch trailer

Bungie and Activision have released the launch trailer for Destiny 2: Forsaken, the game's first major expansion. You'll have the opportunity to say goodbye to longtime character Cayde-6.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Upgrade that dated collection with the best Nintendo Switch games out now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
acer unveils four new predator and nitro gaming monitors at ifa xv3 feat
Computing

Acer targets gamers with new color-rich 4K Predator and Nitro monitors

Acer unveiled four new displays targeted at gamers under the Predator and Nitro brands. The two flagship monitors support 4K resolution, HDR, and fast 144Hz refresh rate. You can also choose between FreeSync or G-Sync support.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
acer predator thronos gaming chair is titanic
Computing

Designed to engulf players, Acer’s Predator Thronos is a titan of a gaming chair

Part of Acer’s gaming lineup during IFA 2018 is the Predator Thronos Gaming Chair. Although the name resembles that of an evil world-killing villain, this chair is just as titanic in nature as it cradles the player.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know hunter super spectral blades
Gaming

The ‘Destiny 2: Forsaken’ Annual Pass shows Bungie isn’t messing around

Bungie has detailed the content you can expect to play if you've purchased the Destiny 2: Forsaken Annual Pass. Two raid lairs will be available as part of the pass, as well as new gear.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ adds Signature Weapons for dedicated players

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will introduce Signature Weapons for the first time in the series. The new guns are statistically identical to normal weapons but offer intimidating cosmetic enhancements.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
acer-predator-triton-900
Computing

The upcoming Acer Predator Triton 900 laptop has a display that flips

Although it wasn’t included in Acer’s product reveal during IFA 2018, the company provided a sneak peek for a gaming laptop called the Predator Triton 900. We don’t know any hardware specifics outside its unique display.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
PlayStation 4 Pro review
Gaming

Platinum that game by learning all there is to know about PS4 trophies

The PlayStation 4 rewards you with trophies for your achievements in various games. Here's what you need to know about PS4 trophies, including how to earn them and the different trophy levels.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvels spider man city that ever sleeps dlc announced marvel never release dates
Gaming

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps’ DLC to launch in three parts

Insomniac Games community manager announces the first Marvel's Spiderman DLC called The City That Never Sleeps that features a popular character from the Spider-man universe. It's available for pre-order today!
Posted By Felicia Miranda
nvidia rtx 2000 series exlained graphics cards
Computing

Leaked benchmark shows the RTX 2080 outperforming the GTX 1080 Ti

A supposed leaked benchmark shows that Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card outperforms the current GeForce GTX 1080 Ti in the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. Note that this performance ignores ray tracing.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
new asus zenbook flip touchpad turns into number pad 2018
Computing

Touchpad on the new Asus ZenBook Flip turns into an LED-illuminated NumberPad

If the traditional laptop isn’t your cup of tea, Asus introduced two new ZenBook Flip 2-in-1s during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. Both are based on Intel’s new 8th-gen Whiskey Lake CPUs launched this week.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
new asus zenbooks tap intel whiskey lake cpu zenbook ifa 2018
Computing

Asus taps into Intel’s new ‘Whiskey Lake’ CPUs to power its latest ZenBooks

Asus introduced new ZenBooks during the IFA 2018 conference in Berlin. All three are based on eighth-generation Intel Core processors released this week along with discrete Nvidia graphics. They also sport super-thin profiles.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last year, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Mike Epstein
fortnite cube burning runes fortnitecube
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ cube is burning runes in ground, messing with gravity

A cube that appeared about a week ago in Fortnite has begun moving and burning runes in the ground. But where is the mysterious cube going, and what purpose does it serve for the game?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin