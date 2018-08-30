‘Battlefield V’ pushed back to November, but you can play the beta next week

Share

Battlefield V looks like it could be one of the best multiplayer shooters of 2018, but Electronic Arts and developer Dice don’t think the game is ready for prime time just yet. Initially scheduled to arrive in October, Battlefield V has been pushed back more than a month.

“With the open beta just around the corner, we are excited about the million of you who will join us and experience the game,” said Oskar Gabrielson, Dice general manager, in an update blog. “And we fully expect to see even more feedback coming our way. And that’s why we’re moving our launch date. We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.”

Tides of War is a new, large-scale feature introduced in Battlefield V that helps to replace paid expansions — all post-launch maps will be free, so players won’t be separated based on who purchased extra content. Starting in November, players will participate in the “Fall of Europe” before moving to other famous sites from World War II. New gear and assignments will be released as well, to keep players engaged for months after launch.

The new release date is November 20, but just because the full game’s release has been pushed doesn’t mean you’ll have to wait to try it out. On September 6, the open beta for Battlefield V kicks off, and you can gain access two days early be pre-ordering the game or signing up for the EA Access, Origin Access, or Origin Access Premier services. You can load up the beta in advance beginning on September 3.

Two maps — “Rotterdam” and “Arctic Fjord” will be included in the beta. Both use the series’ staple Conquest mode, and you’ll also be able to try out the massive Grand Operations mode, previously seen in Battlefield 1. Lastly, the open beta will offer a taste of Tides of War in a special five-part event, and those who participate will get an exclusive dog tag in the final game.

When Battlefield V launches November 20, it will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.