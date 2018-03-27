After two decades, ‘BattleTech’ returns to turn-based combat on April 24

Share

Developer Harebrained Schemes announced that BattleTech, the revival of the turn-based mech series, launches April 24 on PC and Mac. A Linux version will come at a later date.

Published by Paradox Interactive, the studio behind Cities: Skylines, BattleTech puts players in the shoes of the leader of a mercenary group in space. Your job is to take on and complete contracts while recruiting and maintaining a mech army. More than 30 customizable mechs will be available to use in your squad. As for the combat, think XCOM with mechs.

Set in the 3025 Succession Wars era — “Classic BattleTech” — the game’s story revolves around an ousted ruler who wants to get back on the throne. You will fight for her either for money or because you believe in her vision. That decision seems to be up to you to decide. Completed missions will affect your reputation with factions and influential houses. A new story trailer narrated by the usurped ruler is shown above.

Along with the main story, which will take you across the far reaches of space, you can compete online in player-versus-player multiplayer or test your skills against computer opponents in single- player skirmishes.

BattleTech was initially revealed in 2015 by the creator of the BattleTech and MechWarrior universe Jordan Weisman, who currently serves as the CEO of Harebrained Schemes. He’s also the creator of Shadowrun and Crimson Skies.

“The entire team at Harebrained Schemes has been eagerly awaiting the day we deliver BattleTech to longtime fans and introduce the joy of tactical mech combat and deadly interstellar politics to new ones,” Weisman said in a press release.

Weisman also thanked the project’s Kickstarter backers for their support. BattleTech received more than $2.75 million in crowdfunding from more than 41,000 fans during its Kickstarter campaign.

While there has been a steady stream of games under the BattleTech umbrella in recent years, all have been MechWarrior, MechAssault, or MechCommander titles. BattleTech is the first to carry the franchise name since 1994’s BattleTech: A Game of Armored Conflict.

BattleTech will be available April 24 for $40 on PC and Mac via Steam. A $50 deluxe edition includes the soundtrack and an art book.