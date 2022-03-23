  1. Gaming

YouTuber Jacksfilms unveils party game Be Funny Now!

Tomas Franzese
By

Comedy YouTuber Jacksfilms fully unveiled Be Funny Now! — a casual party game based on his YouTube series Yesterday I Asked You — in a new episode of his Q&A show Jackask.

In Be Funny Now, up to eight players will be presented with a question or drawing prompt. Players then present their answers or drawings to the others, who vote for and award points to their favorites. The player with the most points at the end of the match wins. Be Funny Now will let players create private matches, though players will also have the option to join public games alone or with friends. There will also be a daily prompt to which players can submit answers. Players can also vote for their favorite response to that prompt, and the person who gets the most votes will get a unique cosmetic item.

Be Funny Now is based on Yesterday I Asked You (YIAY), a show where Jacksfilms (real name: Jack Douglass) asks his viewers a question and then highlights their funniest answers. Jacksfilms has been a content creator on YouTube since 2006. Over the past 15-plus years, he has garnered over 4.7 million subscribers through parody videos, skits, and recurring series like Your Grammar Sucks, Jackask, and YIAY. Developer Galvanic Games helped Jacksfilms with the development of the game. 

Be Funny Now will be a free-to-play game with purchasable cosmetics and in-game ads after matches, though Jacksfilms promises it won’t be pay-to-win or pay-to-play in the Q&A video. Overall, this game seems a lot more earnest and creator-driven than most YouTuber games, likely because Jacksfilms funded the game’s development. Be Funny Now looks like it could be a fun alternative to the Jackbox Party Pack games, so casual party game fans should keep an eye out for this game even if they don’t follow Jacksfilms or watch YIAY. 

Be Funny Now is currently slated to be released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in April 2022. 

