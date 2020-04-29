The best Fortnite players to watch

Whether you’re looking to pick up a few moves to better your own Fortnite skill set or are just watching for entertainment, you want to watch the best of the best when you sit down to a Fortnite stream.

Some players are known for being really engaged hosts, interacting with their audience and having a good time, while others are revered for their top-notch gameplay. Most of the players on this list are known for both. Master builders, deadeye snipers, and overall dominant players — these are the best Fornite players to watch.

With new games constantly competing for the attention of top streamers, many hardcore gamers bounce back and forth between different titles. To make sure you land in a game of Fortnite when you check out their channels, we’ve prioritized gamers who have been playing a lot of Fortnite lately.

Ninja

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is the one streamer who doesn’t need much of an introduction — he’s practically a household name at this point. Ninja is easily the most popular video game icon on the planet right now and isn’t going away anytime soon. The man has his own skin in the game. While plenty of other players have bested him over the years and he doesn’t play the major tournaments anymore, he’s still one of the most entertaining characters in the Fortnite universe.

Ninja ditched Twitch for streaming platform Mixer last summer and has been playing more Valorant and Call of Duty: Warzone than Fortnite lately, but the list would be incomplete without him. Plus, his backlog of montage videos and recorded streams are good filler when you’re waiting for him to jump back on the battle bus.

Tfue

While Ninja is indisputably the most famous Fortnite streamer, there’s always been plenty of debate over where he stands among the top streamers skill-wise. And Turner “Tfue” Tenney has always been in the mix (and has had plenty of beef with Ninja as well). While the streamer typically has some sort of drama happening off-screen, when he’s logged in, he’s one of the best Fortnite players out there. With constant high-kill-count games, plenty of tournament wins under his belt, and being one of the most coveted teammates in duos content, Tfue is one of the most consistently top-tier players in the game.

Bugha

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf came out on top of last year’s Fortnite World Cup, earning him a definite spot on the list of best Fortnite players. Over 2 million people tuned in to watch the three-day event last summer, at this gamer showed up on the big stage. While a World Cup event for 2020 has yet to be scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bugha is still training like he’s in competition mode on his stream.

Bugha regularly teams up with other top players for tournaments and more casual streams, so he’s a great player to start off with if you want to get to know all the big players.

Dakotaz

Brett “Dakotaz” Hoffman just wants everyone to have a good time. The full-time streamer doesn’t compete in big tournaments or throw out challenges to other streamers — he just does his own thing, which just happens to be destroying everyone he runs into. Dakotaz is a great all-around player, but he’s a sniper specialist. He hits more snipes in a single game than a lot of players hit in their entire Fortnite careers. His ability to predict his opponents’ movements and hit a headshot from distance is unmatched.

He’s skilled and competitive but doesn’t take himself too seriously. No raging on this stream.

NickEh30

Canadian streamer Nicholas Amyoony is known as one of the best builders and editors in the game. Most players have basic defenses and protected ramps in their building arsenals, but NickEh30 takes building to another level. Catch him practicing lightning-quick wall-edits to get the jump on enemies in close quarters and blasting them with a shotgun headshot before they know what’s happening. Committed to excellence, he often stops mid-game to practice a new building strategy in the middle of an open field and then uses the same technique to secure the Victory Royale at the end of the match.

NickEh30 is also one of the most family-friendly Fortnite streamers, cutting out the profanity that usually accompanies gaming streams. Positive vibes only.

Aydan

In any shooter that has cross-platform gaming enabled, there’s a question over whether console or PC players are more skilled. Aydan Conrad is a unique player, playing against a pool of PC players but choosing to use a controller, which would put most players at a disadvantage. But Aydan usually slays his competition, racking up high-kill games and regularly dominating in tournament play. Console players look up to him as proof that controller players can compete (people are always asking about what Aydan’s sensitivity settings look like) at a high level.

SypherPK

Ali Hassan, or SypherPK, is another competitive player, but his streams can be a bit more laid-back than other popular Fornite streamers. While he’s certainly capable of dropping high-kill games and blasting through opponents, he likes to have fun. He’ll often attempt challenges like winning a game only using half-builds or only using bottom-tier weapons. He also loves to fool around with younger gamers who recognize his username and smaller streamers in-game.

Watching pro Fortnite players can sometimes leave less-experienced gamers wide-eyed and worried that they’ll never master a game. Luckily, SypherPK is always churning out tutorials and strategy videos for anyone looking to improve their game.

Lachlan

Lachlan Power is another player who regularly hosts livestreams but has his best content on YouTube. You can count on him to post an in-depth video letting viewers know what the latest and greatest Fortnite features are with every update. He also pumps out challenge videos where he only uses snipers or only allows himself to loot a single chest.

Lachlan is always hosting special events for his viewers and is one of the most interactive Fornite-focused channels on Youtube.

Mongraal

Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson is one of the youngest successful Fortnite players — he was just 13 years old when he became a Twitch partner. He’s one of the youngest esports professionals in the world and an all-around stellar Fortnite player. One of the most transparent players, he’s always up for sharing tips and his PC specs and settings with his fans. Mongraal is a tournament player through and through, competing in essentially any matches that have a cash prize. And placing in most of them.

Adult gamers have always made a point to note how many younger players are on Fortnite — the game has a more cartoonish art style than most shooters and is free to play — but Mongraal is one teen gamer you don’t want to run into on your server.

