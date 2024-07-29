 Skip to main content
The best gaming projectors

Gaming on the Optoma UHD50C projector.
Epson Home Cinema LS11000
BenQ X1300i
XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector
Optoma UHD38x Bright, True 4K UHD Gaming Projector
Mini Projector, Vamvo Portable Projector
As powerful as your gaming console or PC might be, and as highly detailed as the games you're playing on it look, none of that matters if you don't have a display that can properly show it off. It's easy to invest in the latest and greatest hardware only to realize you've forgotten to upgrade your display to match, or simply don't have the space to fit a massive screen. Projectors have typically been seen as highly expensive options mainly for movie enthusiasts, but there are some models that are perfect for gamers who want to save space without sacrificing visual quality.

Epson Home Cinema 2250 projector
Epson Home Cinema LS11000

Pros
  • 4K
  • Laser light source
  • HDR support
Cons
  • Large price tag
  • No speakers

While it carries a heavy price tag, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 doesn't skimp on any features. As the name implies, this baby will project a stunning 4K image with full HDR support, and gamers will love the 120Hz refresh rate. That keeps your frame rates nice and high, which is where many projectors fall short. The special laser light source is also a huge benefit since it doesn't burn out or require replacing like normal projectors. While it obviously will work best in a dark room, the 2,500 lumens it puts out makes a clear image even if you can't block out every bit of light.

You probably will want a good headset to pair with this projector since it doesn't have its own speakers, which does mean you can't play co-op games as easily. For solo or online play, though, it's a dream.

Epson Home Cinema LS11000
BenQ X1300i
BenQ

BenQ X1300i

Pros
  • Super-low latency
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Very long lamp life
Cons
  • Only 1080p output
  • Best used mounted

When a projector calls itself a gaming projector, it must check at least a few of the boxes gamers are looking for. In that regard, the BenQ does hit all the most important marks. For one, it has a lightning-fast 8.3ms input lag, which is about the fastest you can find for a projector, plus 120Hz refresh rate to match the fastest games. While it technically is only giving you a 1080p image, the HDR and brightness does a lot of heavy lifting. The depth and vibrancy of the colors can almost fool you into thinking you're playing on a massive screen. Many projectors look washed out or dull in this regard, but the BenQ stays sharp even in rooms with a bit of ambient light.

You also get built-in Android functionality to access the Google Play store to load up on other apps like your favorite streaming services. Unless you have a very level and stable surface to leave it on, you probably will need to mount this projector to get a consistently solid image.

BenQ X1300i
xgimi horizon ultra long throw 4k projector review front lamp on
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector

Xgimi Horizon Ultra projector review: dazzling Dolby Vision for under $2,000 Review
Pros
  • Dolby Vision HDR support
  • Smart auto picture adjustments
  • Great dark-room brightness
  • Excellent color accuracy
  • Compact, premium design
Cons
  • OK in brighter rooms
  • Setup's a pain for non-Android users
  • Sound could be better

XGIMI has a wide assortment of projectors, but the Horizon Ultra is a solid choice that balances performance and price. You're getting a nice 4K image with HDR10, though it isn't as bright as some other projectors so you will need to make sure your room is nice and dark to avoid the picture getting washed out. It also does unfortunately max out at 60Hz refresh rate so it isn't ideal for competitive multiplayer games, but more than serviceable for most single-player offerings.

In terms of design, this is one of the most compact projectors out there, so it's very easy to pack and set up on a trip. Since it does have some surprisingly good speakers built right in, you're basically good to go with this projector right out of the box.

XGIMI Horizon Ultra 4K Projector
Optoma UHD38x
Optoma

Optoma UHD38x Bright, True 4K UHD Gaming Projector

Pros
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • 4K
  • UHD
  • Keystone correction
Cons
  • Bulky
  • Average lamp life

One of the only other home projectors that proudly puts is focus on gamers in the name is the Optomoa UHD38x. Honestly, this projector makes it easy since it lists all its best qualities in the name. It can display at up to 4K resolution, supports HDR, and claims to be the lowest input lag you can find on a projector. Granted, to get down to the lowest response time of just 4.2 milliseconds, which is even quicker than the BenQ, you will need to scale down the resolution to 1080p. Still, that's a small sacrifice to make, and if you're not maxing out the size on a huge wall, then it shouldn't make a big difference.

Add in the 240Hz refresh rate, and this is the projector to get if you don't want to cut any corners on your gaming or general media watching.

Optoma UHD38x Bright, True 4K UHD Gaming Projector
Mini Projector, Vamvo Portable Projector
Vamvo

Mini Projector, Vamvo Portable Projector

Pros
  • Very affordable
  • Small and portable
  • Large display size
Cons
  • No HDR
  • Only 1080p
  • Lower response time

If you need a projector at a budget price, you can snag this mini projector for a fraction of the cost of even the cheapest modern TV. The upsides, besides saving money, are the small form factor and great picture size you get. Unfortunately, you will need to compromise on most other features. The 1080p display isn't bad, but certainly isn't future proof on modern games, and the lack of HDR will make the color and picture quality highly dependent on the environment you use it in. Most importantly, this isn't a projector you will be able to pull off tight combos or twitch headshots on since it isn't focused on reducing input lag at all.

If you're a more casual gamer who just needs a bigger, portable way to play without caring about any bells and whistles, you will certainly get your money's worth out of this Vamvo projector.

Mini Projector, Vamvo Portable Projector

