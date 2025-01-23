 Skip to main content
The best multiplayer games on iPhone

Two people holding their phones playing Pokemon TCGP.
Nintendo

We’ve come a long way since the days of Snake being the best mobile game. Thanks to the power of the iPhone, we have console-quality games in the palms of our hands and an endless supply of upcoming mobile games to keep us entertained anywhere we go. Most people still only turn to mobile games for single-player titles, but there are plenty of multiplayer games that you can really sink your teeth into. These range from competitive shooters and social deduction games to more casual and laid-back experiences. We all know how flooded the app store is with games trying to grab your attention so we’ve rounded up a master list of the best multiplayer games on iPhone.

Just like the best multiplayer games on Android, many of these games are best enjoyed if you connect a controller.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile
66%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Shooter, Adventure
Developer
Timi, Activision
Publisher
Tencent Games
Release
May 14, 2019
Getting an FPS to feel right on mobile has been a struggle for almost all games that attempted it, but Call of Duty: Mobile cracked the code. Just because it isn’t a mainline game on console doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best Call of Duty games out there. In fact, up until Black Ops 6, it was probably the most balanced and polished entry for years. With over 5 years of support, the amount of weapons, unlocks, maps, and gametypes is outstanding. There’s even an entire battle royale mode if you need a replacement for Fortnite. The best part is, it’s totally free so you can get your CoD fix anywhere, anytime.
Call Of Duty: Mobile - Official Announcement Trailer
Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour
59%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Racing
Developer
Nintendo EPD
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
September 25, 2019
Normally, you would have to get yourself a Nintendo console like the Switch 2 if you wanted to experience Mario Kart. However, Mario Kart Tour was a hidden gem for iPhones that gave us a simplified but addictive version of the mascot kart racer to enjoy. This entry is unique in that it is filled with courses based on real-world locations rather than ones from the Mushroom Kingdom. Playing online lets you compete in races with up to seven opponents in high-speed action with all your favorite Mario characters or as your own custom Miis. There’s also battle mode and frenzy mode to add some variety to the traditional races.
Mario Kart Tour - Trailer

Words with Friends 2

Words with Friends 2
60%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Puzzle
Developer
Zynga
Release
November 07, 2017
Sometimes just translating and enhancing an already popular board game is all you need to make an amazing iPhone game. Words with Friends 2 has been a hit for years already but has evolved far beyond its Scrabble inspiration. You can still set up your classic games where you take turns placing tiles to make the highest-scoring words, but there’s so much more to the experience for those who want it. There are tons of goals to accomplish for cool rewards, solo challenges while you’re waiting for other players to take their turns, and even entire other games to play like crosswords and word searches. You can play for free with ads, or pay to get rid of them for a more smooth experience.
Words With Friends 2 – Word Game

Among Us

Among Us
72%
Platforms
Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Strategy, Indie
Developer
Innersloth
Publisher
Innersloth
Release
June 15, 2018
Is there a traitor among us? Yes, the hit social deduction game is still going strong and just as fun today as it was years ago. Many other games attempted to recapture the magic of Among Us, but none quite managed to find that balance of tactics and chaos. In groups of 4 to 15 players, you will need to balance completing tasks around the map with figuring out who among you is secretly an Imposter trying to sabotage and kill your crew. Or, if you’re the Imposter, kill all the Crew without being discovered. Whenever a body is found and an emergency meeting is called, the game shifts into a social test to see who can convince the others to vote out the right (or wrong) person.
Among Us Beta Launch Trailer

Spaceteam

Spaceteam
70%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Puzzle, Simulator, Indie
Developer
Sleeping Beast Games
Publisher
Sleeping Beast Games
Release
November 29, 2012
If you want the same thrill of Among Us but in a co-op experience that makes a great party game, give Spaceteam a try. Also set in space, this game gives each player a different set of absurdly named controls on their screen to manage as their ship is constantly on the verge of disaster. The trick is that each player gets instructions for adjustments that only apply to other player’s controls. That creates a hilariously hectic environment where everyone is trying to give instructions while also trying to pay attention to the ones that they need to address. It is the perfect game to whip out and download at a party for how easy it is to pick up and play with a group.
Spaceteam Trailer

Minecraft

Minecraft
81%
Platforms
Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Mojang Studios
Publisher
Mojang Studios
Release
December 19, 2016
We all know Minecraft at this point. The blocky sandbox game has been the king of its genre for over a decade and shows no sign of slowing down. Because of its simplistic art style, it runs and plays perfectly on your iPhone. You can still play alone to build, explore, and craft a world of your own design but this game is best experienced with a friend to collaborate with. No matter what kind of experience you want, Minecraft can deliver. You can build up a nice utopia together, hunt down the toughest bosses, or even compete in duels. The world is your oyster, so take it on the go and share it with a friend.
Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
62%
Platforms
Android, iOS
Genre
Turn-based strategy (TBS), Card & Board Game
Developer
The Pokémon Company, DeNA, Creatures Inc.
Publisher
The Pokémon Company
Release
October 27, 2024
The Pokemon craze never died, but it was only in the last few years that the focus was back on the classic cards. Collecting them can be extremely costly, and if you actually wanted to play the game then you’d have to find someone nearby who also played. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket gives you the full collecting and battling experience in the palm of your hand. You can feel that old thrill of cracking open a pack and seeing which rare cards were waiting inside and use them build a deck with all your favorites to battle others online. You are a bit limited in how much you can do for free in a single day, but it is all worth it to relive the joy of Pokemon cards without worrying about losing any in the washing machine.
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket | Announcement

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap
76%
Platforms
Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS
Genre
Strategy, Card & Board Game
Developer
Second Dinner
Publisher
Nuverse Games
Release
October 18, 2022
If you’re more of a Marvel person than Pokemon, Marvel Snap is the superhero card game you never knew you needed. Unlike many collectible card games, Marvel Snap keeps things streamlined, accessible, and fun. Decks are easy to make and easily adjusted as you learn new synergies and get more cards. The games themselves are fast and satisfying, but also very easy to read visually. It only takes a few rounds for you to get hooked and make playing a few rounds part of your daily routine.
MARVEL SNAP | OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AND GAMEPLAY FIRST LOOK

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla
66%
Platforms
PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Fighting, Platform, Indie, Arcade
Developer
Blue Mammoth Games
Publisher
Blue Mammoth Games
Release
April 30, 2014
Fighting game fans aren’t served very well on iPhone, but there is always Brawlhalla. Reminiscent of Smash Bros., this platform fighter has been a silent juggernaut on mobile for many years now thanks to its fun art style and approachable gameplay. There are no complex combos to master, but plenty of depth and strategy in movement and abilities. The game supports up to 8 players in certain modes between PvP and co-op, plus is fully cross-platform meaning you can transfer your progress over to a PC or console when you’re at home. If the core gameplay clicks with you, the dozens of characters to pick from (including many from popular IP like Star Wars and Assassin’s Creed) and over 20 different game modes to compete in, you will always have something fresh to try out.
Brawlhalla Open Beta Trailer

