We’ve come a long way since the days of Snake being the best mobile game. Thanks to the power of the iPhone, we have console-quality games in the palms of our hands and an endless supply of upcoming mobile games to keep us entertained anywhere we go. Most people still only turn to mobile games for single-player titles, but there are plenty of multiplayer games that you can really sink your teeth into. These range from competitive shooters and social deduction games to more casual and laid-back experiences. We all know how flooded the app store is with games trying to grab your attention so we’ve rounded up a master list of the best multiplayer games on iPhone.

Just like the best multiplayer games on Android, many of these games are best enjoyed if you connect a controller.

Call of Duty: Mobile Play 66% 66% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Timi, Activision Publisher Tencent Games Release May 14, 2019 Getting an FPS to feel right on mobile has been a struggle for almost all games that attempted it, but Call of Duty: Mobile cracked the code. Just because it isn’t a mainline game on console doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best Call of Duty games out there. In fact, up until Black Ops 6 , it was probably the most balanced and polished entry for years. With over 5 years of support, the amount of weapons, unlocks, maps, and gametypes is outstanding. There’s even an entire battle royale mode if you need a replacement for Fortnite. The best part is, it’s totally free so you can get your CoD fix anywhere, anytime. Call Of Duty: Mobile - Official Announcement Trailer

Mario Kart Tour Play 59% 59% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Racing Developer Nintendo EPD Publisher Nintendo Release September 25, 2019 Normally, you would have to get yourself a Nintendo console like the Switch 2 if you wanted to experience Mario Kart . However, Mario Kart Tour was a hidden gem for iPhones that gave us a simplified but addictive version of the mascot kart racer to enjoy. This entry is unique in that it is filled with courses based on real-world locations rather than ones from the Mushroom Kingdom. Playing online lets you compete in races with up to seven opponents in high-speed action with all your favorite Mario characters or as your own custom Miis. There’s also battle mode and frenzy mode to add some variety to the traditional races. Mario Kart Tour - Trailer

Words with Friends 2 Play 60% 60% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Puzzle Developer Zynga Release November 07, 2017 Sometimes just translating and enhancing an already popular board game is all you need to make an amazing iPhone game. Words with Friends 2 has been a hit for years already but has evolved far beyond its Scrabble inspiration. You can still set up your classic games where you take turns placing tiles to make the highest-scoring words, but there’s so much more to the experience for those who want it. There are tons of goals to accomplish for cool rewards, solo challenges while you’re waiting for other players to take their turns, and even entire other games to play like crosswords and word searches. You can play for free with ads, or pay to get rid of them for a more smooth experience. Words With Friends 2 – Word Game

Among Us Play 72% 72% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Strategy, Indie Developer Innersloth Publisher Innersloth Release June 15, 2018 Is there a traitor among us? Yes, the hit social deduction game is still going strong and just as fun today as it was years ago. Many other games attempted to recapture the magic of Among Us, but none quite managed to find that balance of tactics and chaos. In groups of 4 to 15 players, you will need to balance completing tasks around the map with figuring out who among you is secretly an Imposter trying to sabotage and kill your crew. Or, if you’re the Imposter, kill all the Crew without being discovered. Whenever a body is found and an emergency meeting is called, the game shifts into a social test to see who can convince the others to vote out the right (or wrong) person. Among Us Beta Launch Trailer

Spaceteam Play 70% 70% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Puzzle, Simulator, Indie Developer Sleeping Beast Games Publisher Sleeping Beast Games Release November 29, 2012 If you want the same thrill of Among Us but in a co-op experience that makes a great party game, give Spaceteam a try. Also set in space, this game gives each player a different set of absurdly named controls on their screen to manage as their ship is constantly on the verge of disaster. The trick is that each player gets instructions for adjustments that only apply to other player’s controls. That creates a hilariously hectic environment where everyone is trying to give instructions while also trying to pay attention to the ones that they need to address. It is the perfect game to whip out and download at a party for how easy it is to pick up and play with a group. Spaceteam Trailer

Minecraft Play 81% 81% Platforms Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release December 19, 2016 We all know Minecraft at this point. The blocky sandbox game has been the king of its genre for over a decade and shows no sign of slowing down. Because of its simplistic art style, it runs and plays perfectly on your iPhone. You can still play alone to build, explore, and craft a world of your own design but this game is best experienced with a friend to collaborate with. No matter what kind of experience you want, Minecraft can deliver. You can build up a nice utopia together, hunt down the toughest bosses , or even compete in duels. The world is your oyster, so take it on the go and share it with a friend. Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Play 62% 62% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Turn-based strategy (TBS), Card & Board Game Developer The Pokémon Company, DeNA, Creatures Inc. Publisher The Pokémon Company Release October 27, 2024 The Pokemon craze never died, but it was only in the last few years that the focus was back on the classic cards. Collecting them can be extremely costly, and if you actually wanted to play the game then you’d have to find someone nearby who also played. Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket gives you the full collecting and battling experience in the palm of your hand. You can feel that old thrill of cracking open a pack and seeing which rare cards were waiting inside and use them build a deck with all your favorites to battle others online. You are a bit limited in how much you can do for free in a single day, but it is all worth it to relive the joy of Pokemon cards without worrying about losing any in the washing machine. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket | Announcement

Marvel Snap Play 76% 76% Platforms Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS Genre Strategy, Card & Board Game Developer Second Dinner Publisher Nuverse Games Release October 18, 2022 If you’re more of a Marvel person than Pokemon, Marvel Snap is the superhero card game you never knew you needed. Unlike many collectible card games, Marvel Snap keeps things streamlined, accessible, and fun. Decks are easy to make and easily adjusted as you learn new synergies and get more cards. The games themselves are fast and satisfying, but also very easy to read visually. It only takes a few rounds for you to get hooked and make playing a few rounds part of your daily routine. MARVEL SNAP | OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT AND GAMEPLAY FIRST LOOK