We’ve come a long way since the days of Snake being the best mobile game. Thanks to the power of the iPhone, we have console-quality games in the palms of our hands and an endless supply of upcoming mobile games to keep us entertained anywhere we go. Most people still only turn to mobile games for single-player titles, but there are plenty of multiplayer games that you can really sink your teeth into. These range from competitive shooters and social deduction games to more casual and laid-back experiences. We all know how flooded the app store is with games trying to grab your attention so we’ve rounded up a master list of the best multiplayer games on iPhone.
Just like the best multiplayer games on Android, many of these games are best enjoyed if you connect a controller.