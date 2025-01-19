The best multiplayer games on Android

Mobile has become a serious gaming platform alongside the best consoles and PCs. In fact, a lot of games are cross-platform between Android and those other systems so you can play most of the best PS5 games on the go. That also means that, depending on the game, you can also battle with or against other players in fierce online matches. Whether you enjoy a competitive round of PvP or co-op experiences, we’ve checked out all the best games on Android and picked out the top multiplayer games currently available for you to scratch your gaming itch no matter where you are.
While this list is only for currently released games, there are plenty of upcoming mobile games that also feature multiplayer you should be on the lookout for.
Ticket to Ride: Classic Edition
Call of Duty: Mobile
Fortnite
You have to do a lot of legwork to play Fortnite on iPhone after all the legal troubles, but us on Android can still easily download and play the best battle royale game on the market. At this point, almost everyone on the planet is at least aware of what this game is, if not already a player. All these years later, the game is still going as strong as ever. It runs beautifully on Android and there are now tons of ways to play beyond the core BR mode. Even dropping into a match on mobile isn’t a death sentence, plus there are always plenty of side objectives and ways to progress even if you don’t manage to be the last player standing.