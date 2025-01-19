The best multiplayer games on Android

Mobile has become a serious gaming platform alongside the best consoles and PCs. In fact, a lot of games are cross-platform between Android and those other systems so you can play most of the best PS5 games on the go. That also means that, depending on the game, you can also battle with or against other players in fierce online matches. Whether you enjoy a competitive round of PvP or co-op experiences, we’ve checked out all the best games on Android and picked out the top multiplayer games currently available for you to scratch your gaming itch no matter where you are.

While this list is only for currently released games, there are plenty of upcoming mobile games that also feature multiplayer you should be on the lookout for.

Recommended Videos

Ticket to Ride: Classic Edition Play 79% 79% Platforms PlayStation 4, Linux, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, Mac, Xbox 360, Xbox One Genre Strategy, Turn-based strategy (TBS), Adventure, Indie, Card & Board Game Developer Days of Wonder Publisher Days of Wonder, Twin Sails Interactive Release June 25, 2008 One of the most popular and fun social board games out there makes an even better multiplayer game on your Android device. Ticket to Ride is a game about European trains where players attempt to gain as many points as possible by connecting routes between cities, completing paths based on cards you draw, and completing the longest route of all players. It is very easy to learn once you get started, and arguably even easier in video game form than as a board game since the game will walk you through everything. The best part is that you can play multiplayer in multiple ways. The game can be played with five players either with everyone using their own devices on the same network, or you can pass a single phone around for each person’s turn. Ticket To Ride (Digital Game) - English Trailer

Call of Duty: Mobile Play 66% 66% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Timi, Activision Publisher Tencent Games Release May 14, 2019 If you’ve only played the console Call of Duty games then you might be surprised to learn that Call of Duty: Mobile is secretly one of the best games in the franchise. A bit like Warzone, this title has been updated and iterated on for years rather than getting yearly installments. That means it is brimming with content and polish. And don’t be fooled by the subtitle, either, because this is a true CoD experience where tight aim and smart positioning are key to survival. All your favorite gametypes are here, plus new unlocks and levels to grind. While the touch controls can do the joy, this is one you definitely want to connect a proper controller for. Once you do, you might forget you’re not playing a console CoD. Call Of Duty: Mobile - Official Announcement Trailer

Fortnite Play 71% 71% Platforms Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Mac, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Shooter, Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy, Adventure Developer Epic Games Publisher Epic Games Release July 25, 2017 You have to do a lot of legwork to play Fortnite on iPhone after all the legal troubles, but us on Android can still easily download and play the best battle royale game on the market. At this point, almost everyone on the planet is at least aware of what this game is, if not already a player. All these years later, the game is still going as strong as ever. It runs beautifully on Android and there are now tons of ways to play beyond the core BR mode. Even dropping into a match on mobile isn’t a death sentence, plus there are always plenty of side objectives and ways to progress even if you don’t manage to be the last player standing. Fortnite Trailer

League of Legends: Wild Rift Play 70% 70% Platforms Android, iOS Genre Strategy, MOBA Developer Riot Games Publisher Riot Games Release October 27, 2020 A game as complex and deep as League of Legends might never be able to work on mobile, but Riot didn’t want to leave you hanging if you crave a match while on the run. League of Legends: Wild Rift is still a 5-on-5 PvP MOBA experience but tweaked specifically for mobile. Most specifically, matches are far faster in Wild Rift so you’re not stuck in a game for 45 minutes to an hour. The map is condensed, respawn times are faster, and regen and gold gain are boosted to get you to the good stuff faster. Otherwise, it still has all the deep strategy and matchups as its big brother. Besides a regular ranked mode, you can also play a special All Random, All Mid (ARAM) mode where every player’s character is randomly selected and there is only a single lane to push. League of Legends: Wild Rift | Announce Trailer

Minecraft Play 80% 80% Platforms Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Windows Phone, Android, PC (Microsoft Windows), iOS, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Simulator, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release December 19, 2016 The old joke is how Doom can be played on anything, but there’s a good chance Minecraft is available on more devices at this point. Android players can bring the endless creative tapestry that is Minecraft wherever you want. While it is great fun on your own, sitting side-by-side with your own devices to build up a town, hunt down the Ender Dragon , or just explore is a perfect way to kill some time on your phone. Minecraft: Better Together Update is now live! Togetherness ACTIVATED!