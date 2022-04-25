Best PS5 Game Deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $15

The PlayStation 5 has taken the gaming industry by storm, as the next-generation console has exceeded expectations and proved that it deserved the enormous hype that surrounded it before it was launched. The console is among the hottest items in retailers’ gaming deals, and if you’ve already taken advantage of PlayStation deals to grab the gaming machine, you should always be on the lookout for PS5 game deals.

There’s no shortage of discounts for PlayStation 5 games among retailers, with some of the offers involving the best PS5 games. It may look like a daunting task to narrow down your choice for your next PS5 game purchase, but we’re here to help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best PS5 game sales, and if you see a deal that you like, you have to click that Buy Now button immediately as some of these discounts won’t last long.

Back 4 Blood — $15, was $50

Why Buy

Fight against hordes of zombies

Play with up to three friends online

Take control of the Ridden

Card system promises replayability

If you haven’t gotten your fair share of trying to survive against hordes of zombies, try Back 4 Blood. However, instead of going solo, you’ll be fighting in a group of four in this spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead series. You can play with three friends online or with a team of AI-controlled characters in this co-op survival shooter’s campaign mode, where you’ll take increasingly challenging missions. In multiplayer mode, you’ll get the chance to play as the undead Ridden, which come with unique abilities. You’ll also enjoy extreme replayability with the game’s card system. which ensures a different experience each time you start a match.

FIFA 22 — $15, was $70

Why Buy

Realistic games with HyperMotion technology

Lead a team to the championship in Career Mode

Live the life of a professional player in Player Career Mode

Take advantage of additional features like the revamped goalkeeper system

FIFA 22 focuses on providing a realistic soccer experience with next-generation HyperMotion technology, which utilizes advanced full-team mo-cap data to revolutionize how players move on the field, and machine learning that writes new animations from advanced match capture. Create a club and lead it to the championship in Career Mode, or immerse yourself in the life of a professional player in Player Career Mode. Additional gameplay features, including a revamped goalkeeper system, improved ball physics, and new attacking tactics, set the tone for every match in FIFA 22.

NHL 22 — $15, was $70

Why Buy

Powered by Frostbite engine

Unleash players’ abilities with Superstar X-Factors

Take control of a player or a team in different modes

Game stats are always in view

Take to the ice in NHL 22, which is powered by the Frostbite engine to deliver significant visual upgrades for a more realistic hockey experience, compared to previous titles in the series. The game lets you take advantage of Superstar X-Factors. which unleash unique player abilities that can give you the advantage that you need to win a match. You can live the life of an NHL player through the Be a Pro mode, and you have complete control over your chosen team as you aim to win multiple championships in Franchise Mode. Important game statistics are projected onto environmental surfaces, so you’re always on top of the information to give you the chance to make what could be the game-winning decision.

Hitman 3 — $20, was $30

Why Buy

Suit up as the assassin Agent 47

Explore breathtaking locations

Carry out your missions any way you prefer

Find different ways of taking down your mark

Hitman 3, the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, lets you suit up as Agent 47 and utilize his immense library of skills to take down targets. Go on an adventure around the world and take in the sights of some breathtaking locations before you start working to figure out how to carry out your missions. Complete your objectives in any way possible, as the open levels give you the freedom to explore creative solutions. This also means that the levels of Hitman 3 are meant to be replayed over and over, giving you the chance to keep finding paths to your goal of assassinating your mark.

F1 2021 — $20, was $40

Why Buy

Live the experience of driving Formula One cars

Engage in the game’s story mode

Take your team to the top in My Team career mode

Race against the best players in the world in online matches

Get behind the wheel of Formula One cars in F1 2021, the official video game of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. Choose your team, customize your driver, and participate in the races with the goal of taking home the championship at the end of the season. See if you’ve got what it takes in Braking Point, the game’s story mode, or with the 10-year My Team career mode, which will let you join the grid as the 11th team. You also have the option of getting into the action right away, either by racing head-to-head or by joining online multiplayer matches. You can also pit your skills against the best players in the world in the game’s online qualification events.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $20, was $60

Why Buy

Explore a 9th-century open world

Build a new home for Vikings

Engage enemies with improved combat system

Lead raids in Anglo-Saxon England

The latest entry in the long-running franchise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Ubisoft’s most ambitious attempt yet, set in a 9th-century open world that’s daunting at first because of the sheer number of things that you can do. Control Eivor, who helms a group of Vikings in expanding their new home of Ravensthorpe in Anglo-Saxon England from a small village to a thriving community. The combat system is a further improvement from recent Assassin’s Creed games, completely capturing the ruthlessness of Eivor’s clan of warriors. Lead raids, devastate your enemies, and improve your settlement in a game that will see you log 60 hours to complete the campaign and more than 100 hours if you want to explore everything that the game has to offer.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition — $30, was $40

Why Buy

Access all fighters, including DLCs

Customize your characters

Two cinematic story campaigns

Engage in other modes like Towers of Time

The Ultimate Edition of Mortal Kombat 11 includes all of the game’s 37 fighters, including add-on characters like Shao Kahn, The Joker, Robocop, and Mileena, and you have nearly infinite customizations options for more personalized fighting strategies. Among the changes that you can make for each character include skins, gear, and special abilities, plus taunts and brutalities that you can earn. Stop Kronika from rewinding time and changing history in the game’s two story campaigns, or test your skills with the challenges offered in the Towers of Time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles — $40, was $60

Why Buy

Follows story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Original English and Japanese cast lent voices

Wide range of characters

Find matches locally or online

If you’re a fan of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, then you’ll love Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles. The original English and Japanese cast lend their voices to the game for the authentic Demon Slayer experience, with a wide roster of characters that include protagonists Tanjiro and Nezuko. Take up Tanjiro’s sword as you train to improve your skills as a Demon Slayer in search of a way to turn Nezuko back to bring a human. Fight against other players locally or online, and try to take down powerful demons in boss fights.

Demon’s Souls — $40, was $70

Why Buy

Return to where Souls-like games started

Beat the high level of difficulty

Take advantage of new items, weapons, and armor

Go up against vicious enemies and intimidating boss fights

PlayStation 4 classics such as Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice trace their roots back to 2009’s Demon’s Souls, which is now in the hands of a new generation of gamers with a remake for the PlayStation 5. The challenging/frustrating level of difficulty that has made “Souls-like” games so popular is retained in the new Demon’s Souls, but with additional items, weapons, and armor to switch things up from the original. The enemies are vicious, the environments are unforgiving, and the boss fights are exhausting, so you’ll likely see the iconic You Died screen an unpleasant number of times. Finally breaking through is a glorious feeling, though, and that’s going to keep you hooked to Demon’s Souls.

WWE 2K22 — $55, was $70

Why Buy

Unleash superstars’ moves and finishers

Build your brand in MyGM

Go on the WWE journey in MyRise

Celebrate Rey Mysterio’s career in 2K Showcase

Dig deep into an arsenal of moves and finishers with the full roster of superstars and legends in WWE 2K22, which features redesigned controls and graphics. Call the shots as a WWE general manager in MyGM, where you can set up rivalries and draft your ultimate lineup as you go up against the general managers of the other WWE brands. You can create a character and rise up the ranks in MyRISE, and collect and manage superstars in the all-new MyFACTION. If you’re a fan of Rey Mysterio, you can celebrate this career in 2K Showcase.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

