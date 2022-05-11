The best ultrawide monitors for 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Upgrading your setup with an ultrawide monitor can deliver a more immersive gaming experience and give you a larger space if you need to multitask at work.

There are some important considerations when it comes to size, resolution, and syncing capabilities with your graphics card when choosing a new monitor. Our guide to the best ultrawide monitors will give you a better idea of the features of the best products available on the market. Let's take a look at our top picks, starting with the remarkable Samsung CJ791.

Samsung CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

Best well-rounded ultrawide

Pros Excellent 34-inch design

FreeSync support

Great picture quality Cons No USB-C support

Why you should buy this: It's one of the best examples of how useful an ultrawide can be.

Who's it for: Anyone who wants an ultrawide for work or play.

Why we picked the Samsung CJ791:

This 34-inch monitor is a striking piece of hardware. The design is understated, effortless, and professional. The frame and stand all seem to melt away when you're seated before its all-encompassing curved view. It's a bit of a chameleon, too, as it could easily sit next to a flashy desktop PC decked out in LEDs or a dusty old workstation in the office. It even works with VESA mounts, if you want to mount it to a wall.

Samsung's CJ791 offers stunning picture quality, with rich inky blacks and vivid, lifelike colors saturating your vision from all angles. Video content is rich and fluid, thanks to the monitor's 100Hz refresh rate and AMD's FreeSync. It supports a variety of uses, providing one DisplayPort, an HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and two USB-A ports.

Overall, this level of quality on a standard 16:9 display would be outstanding. The fact that it’s on a massive 21:9 display with a deep curve makes it truly a sight to behold. The Samsung CJ791 simply doesn’t need a flashy exterior design. Its size, clarity, and resolution make it a showstopper all on its own.

Samsung CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor Best well-rounded ultrawide More

Alienware AW3420DW

The best game-friendly ultrawide

Pros 120Hz native refresh rate

Curved panel for gaming

Easy manual preset modes

G-Sync support Cons May be too small for some ambitious gamers

Why you should buy this: It's an ultrawide built for gaming with great results.

Who's it for: Gamers who play games that support larger aspect ratios.

Why we picked the Alienware AW3420DW:

Dell's 34-inch Alienware ultrawide monitor is an excellent gaming monitor as it has everything a gamer might want to handle. It packs a 3440 x 1440 resolution complemented by a curved IPS panel (1900R), producing rich colors and wide viewing angles. Complementing this panel is a 350-nit brightness maximum and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. This makes your images look great.

The AW3420DW includes six physical menu buttons for toggling preset modes, automatic overclocking, dark stabilization, and controlling brightness and contrast. Tucked away below the display's bottom edge, you'll find a line-out jack, a headphone jack, five USB ports, DisplayPort 1.2 input, and HDMI 1.4 input.

In keeping with Alienware tradition, adjustable LED strips line the angular spines on the backside and stand. Gamers will also see the popular alien head logo shining on the back. The screen's black bezels are minimal at best, while the back sports a gunmetal titanium finish.

Finally, the Alienware AW3420DW features Nvidia's G-Sync technology for smooth, tear-free frame rates. It also has a native 120Hz refresh rate and a two-millisecond response time. It's a slight step up from the previous model, the Alienware AW3418DW, which packs a lower native 100Hz refresh rate and a slower 4ms response time for $100 less.

Alienware AW3420DW The best game-friendly ultrawide More

LG 34WK95U-W

Best high-res ultrawide

Read our in-depth review Pros Attractive, minimalist design

Convenient port location

Easy-to-use menus

Class-leading image quality

My god, it’s full of pixels Cons Far more expensive than competitors

No enhanced refresh rate or adaptive sync

Warranty should be longer

Why you should buy this: It's an extra-high resolution ultrawide ready for the details.

Who's it for: Editors, photographers, and those using their ultrawide for high-end media.

Why we picked the LG 34WK95U-W:

If you need an ultrawide panel without sacrificing a high resolution, this LG model offers both — that is, if you can afford it. A Nano IPS panel backs this display's hefty 5120 x 2160 resolution with HDR. It's also entirely flat, making it a wide choice when considering your work area's physical space (or lack thereof).

You won't need to worry about connections, however. There are plenty on LG's display, including a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB-C port, two HDMI, a DisplayPort, a USB-A upstream, and two USB-A downstream connections.

The drawback is that wall-mounting isn't advisable, as this could leave the ports inaccessible. Wall-mounting may also make the hidden joystick difficult to use, which means you'll need to modify the settings. With this joystick, you can toggle picture modes, manually adjust color temperature, and change the hue and saturation.

Our tests show that, in addition to the high resolution, the LG 34WK95U-W supports 90% of the AdobeRGB color gamut. It also has a color error of only 1.1 and a gamma curve of 2.2 — all better than many of the top monitors we have reviewed. However, it's important to note that the standard refresh rate is 60Hz, which isn't the greatest option for some types of gaming. This display does not offer FreeSync or G-Sync technology.

LG 34WK95U-W Best high-res ultrawide More

Acer Predator Gaming X38

The best high-end gaming ultrawide

Pros Extra-large 38-inch panel

175Hz refresh rate

G-Sync support Cons May be too expensive for some

Why you should buy this: It's a beautiful, outsized option for a gaming ultrawide with G-Sync.

Who's it for: Gamers who want the extra screen space and use Nvidia cards.

Why we picked the Acer Predator Gaming X38:

Many great widescreen displays support G-Sync technology. If you're looking for the best ultrawide curved monitor that ticks gaming boxes, however, there's nothing quite like the Acer Predator X38. It has a resolution of 3840 x 1600, an extra-large screen that's great for genres that can really maximize immersion, and an impressive refresh rate that can reach 175Hz.

Thanks to its IPS panel, Acer's display enjoys fantastic viewing angles for collaborative work and play. Response time is 1ms standard, up to 0.3ms with the right connections, and reaching 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut is a plus for luscious gaming environments, too. Ports include a wealth of options like DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, USB-C, and USB-A 3.0. It also supports DisplayHDR 400 for valuable optimization with compatible content.

Acer Predator Gaming X38 The best high-end gaming ultrawide

BenQ EX3501R

Best ultrawide for creatives

Read our in-depth review Pros Understated, but attractive design

Great gaming display

Bright, vivid screen

Excellent color accuracy

HDR support Cons No tilt adjustability

HDR still sucks on Windows 10

Why you should buy this: It's an excellent professional monitor with great color specs.

Who's it for: Creatives, video editors, designers, etc.

Why we picked the BenQ EX3501R:

BenQ's EX3501R has a professional, understated look and with good reason: This is a monitor for professionals. It features a gorgeous, immersive 1800R curvature, but don't assume it sacrifices color accuracy for that wraparound effect. This is one of the most vibrant, accurate displays we've ever seen, beating out strong competition from high-end Samsung, Dell, and LG screens in our testing.

With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and HDR, this 35-inch ultrawide packs plenty of screen space for multiple windows — or a very long editing timeline. It has a contrast of 1,100:1 and a brightness of more than 330 nits, providing beautifully dark blacks and bright whites. Connections include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A 3.1 Gen 1, and USB-C.

Although this screen isn't designed for gaming, if you want to do it in your off-hours, it does a great job. With a refresh rate of 100Hz and FreeSync support to prevent screen tearing, there's little else you could ask for. The BenQ EX3501R is a fantastic all-around display, but it's especially our favorite ultrawide for video editing.

Note: Since our review of this monitor, Microsoft has made a number of improvements to how HDR performs on Windows 10 and Windows 11, so this is not nearly the same issue it was.

BenQ EX3501R Best ultrawide for creatives More

AOC CU34G2X

Best budget ultrawide

Pros Great features for the price

144Hz refresh rate

Great color accuracy

Adaptive-Sync support Cons Lacks higher resolution and extra features

Why you should buy this: It's a more affordable ultrawide that doesn't disappoint.

Who's it for: Anyone who wants to save while getting a higher refresh rate.

Why we picked the AOC CU34G2X:

If you're interested in some of the benefits of an ultrawide, like extra screen space for multitasking, but you prefer saving money compared to more expensive models, this AOC monitor clocks in at a more affordable price. The 34-inch curved QHD display is still an excellent choice, and you still get gaming-friendly specs including a 144Hz refresh rate that supports Adaptive-Sync and a 1ms response time.

The AOC CU34G2X also has a strong color range, spanning 98% of the AdobeRGB gamut, so it's a potential model for creators and editors as well. Ports are numerous, including two DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.1, and four USB 3.2 connections. There are also a few handy native modes here like reducing flicker and blue light to help with eye strain. Overall, it's a good pick for saving money without giving up too many benefits of an ultrawide.

AOC CU34G2X Best budget ultrawide More

Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NA

The best extra-large ultradwide

Pros Enormous 49-inch screen

G-Sync and FreeSync support

240Hz refresh rate Cons Too big for many desks

Expensive

**Why you should buy this: **It's one of the biggest consumer ultrawides you can get.

**Who's it for: **Buyers who have a whole lot of space and big ultrawide plans.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NA:

If you prefer a lot of "ultra" in your ultrawide, Samsung's impressive Odyssey model offers an immense 49 inches of screen real estate, enough for anyone's plans. It's a monitor made for niche setups that have plenty of desk space and need a particularly huge display, such as a full racing station setup or some seriously in-depth video editing, etc.

The monitor also has up-to-date specs, including a UHD resolution Mini-LED panel for improved backlighting and extensive peak brightness, up to a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, making it suitable for any demanding task or game you have in mind. It's also one of the only monitors on our list to support both G-Sync and FreeSync, so you don't have to worry about what graphics card you have. However, you may have to worry about your wallet, because this giant monitor doesn't come cheap.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G95NA The best extra-large ultradwide

Alienware AW3423DW

Best ultrawide for visuals

Pros QD-OLED panel technology

175Hz refresh rate

VESA Display HDR True Black 400

UHD resolution

G-Sync Ultimate Cons An expensive pick

Why you should buy this: A top-notch monitor with excellent visual specs.

Who's it for: Users interested in optimization for a variety of media.

Why we picked the Alienware AW3423DW:

This Alienware monitor claims to be the first consumer QD-OLED model, and it's certainly the best place to go for incredibly vivid color and contrast. The 34-inch display offers a UHD 3440 x 1400 resolution, 175Hz refresh rate, and compatibility with G-Sync Ultimate, making it suitable for all kinds of entertainment options. It also covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, respectable numbers for those who want a cinematic movie experience on their ultrawide.

The model also supports VESA Display HDR True Black 400 for enhanced visuals (helped by a 1000-nit peak brightness), and sports an impressive 0.1ms response time. Ports include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 5-compatible USB ports.

While expensive, this Alienware pick is on the cutting edge of panel technology, and one of the best current picks if you're willing to spend money for your visuals.

Alienware AW3423DW Best ultrawide for visuals

Frequently Asked Questions

Is an ultrawide monitor worth it? Ultrawide displays are an alternative to multiple-monitor setups. They eliminate the ugly bezel dividing two or more displays, creating a cleaner, unified experience. With multiple monitors, you can mix and match capabilities. For instance, you can have one for gaming and one for work. In both cases, the setup makes getting everything you need easier. With an ultrawide, everything must reside in one display, or you need to make some sacrifices. That’s especially impactful in gaming, where an ultrawide’s large resolution can tax even high-end graphics cards. You should also factor in the physical footprint of large ultrawide displays. They can be huge, so make sure your desk and room have enough space to accommodate the size. Also consider media playback, such as TV and movies. On an ultrawide, you may have to tolerate black bars running along the screen’s edges, as few productions shoot media that’s compatible with ultrawide aspect ratios. Is an ultrawide monitor good for gaming? It can be. Although not all ultrawide displays are designed with gaming in mind, the ones that are can offer some of the most immersive gaming experiences outside of virtual reality. Curved, large-screen, ultrawide monitors can wrap around your peripheral vision in a way that’s far more encompassing than traditionally-sized monitors. Just be aware that not all games support ultrawide resolutions, and those extra pixels can tax your graphics card a bit more than normal. How to split the screen on an ultrawide monitor? How you portion out your screen is entirely your choice, but you can snap multiple windows or applications into place with ease in any recent version of Windows. Click and drag the window to any edge of the screen, and release it to have it snap into place. Another way to do this is by pressing the Windows key and any arrow key to lock the window to that part of the screen. From there, you have the option to fill the extra space with other windows. If you want, you can manually lock them as well, just use the same method as above. Once everything’s in place, you can click and drag the dividing lines between windows to adjust their size. Some ultrawide monitors offer more powerful hardware solutions, however, they can vary depending on each manufacturer. Check your setup manual for the specifics. What size of ultrawide monitor is best? There’s no right answer to this question. No single monitor size is “one size fits all.” It’s a subjective decision that varies from one person, and work area, to the next. To decide what will be best for you and your personal situation, you’ll need to consider your particular application, in addition to the space you have to use. If you’re wondering, the largest ultrawide monitors are 49-inch screens, like Samsung’s CHG90 or Dell’s 49-inch Ultrasharp display. We’re already aware that monitors less than 49 inches usually have better pixel density, an important factor that influences your total picture clarity. While it can be fun to daydream about having a huge screen, in reality, it’s not really necessary to have the biggest screen on the market to get the full effect of movies or games. You simply need the right proportions. The 34-inch options with a 21:9 aspect ratio are a good starting place. You’ll enjoy the full ultrawide experience and it won’t be so whopping huge that you no longer have any desk space left to work. Can you split an ultrawide monitor screen? You can. Many ultrawides come with picture-by-picture modes specifically designed to split the screen into different parts for multitasking. If for some reason your ultrawide doesn't have this capability, you can find third-party tools that will do this for you. Why does my ultrawide show black bars? Not all content will automatically adapt to the ultrawide aspect ratio. There is one fix you should always try: On your PC, head to Appearance and Personalization, then go to Advanced Settings, then Graphics Control. Here you will find a Scaling option where you should be able to Customize Aspect Ratio. The standardized aspect ratio for ultrawides is 21:9. You may have to look at your GPU settings to find out more about individual issues. Is a single ultrawide or two connected monitors better? Two connected monitors are generally better for common multitasking (although screen modes in ultrawides can also help), while an ultrawide is better for immersive entertainment. Your own preference will also have a big impact. How do I get wallpapers for an ultrawide? Search for wallpaper specifically designed for an ultrawide or a widescreen. They aren't as common, but they're out there.

Editors' Recommendations