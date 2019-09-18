Whether you want it for gaming or work, these are the best cheap monitors

While we love showcasing the best and most advanced monitors out there, we all know that sometimes our budgets can’t always cover their hefty price tags. Often a good budget model is best, but finding low cost monitors that are also high quality can be a challenge.

After reviewing more than 100 of the world’s best displays, we’ve put together a list of some fantastic budget options. Our favorite is the Dell S2418H, but if it’s not to your liking, we also have some favorites that are great for 4K movies or for gaming.

Best budget monitors

Dell S2418H

Why you should buy this: If you want to save as much as possible but still get a versatile monitor, the Dell S2418H is your best choice.

Who’s it for: Workers, gamers, and everyone in between

Why we picked the Dell S2418H:

This Dell model is one of the best options in its class; an ideal meet-up between quality and low costs. It has a simple, attractive design with a 24-inch display that’s roomy enough for most desktop projects (the model is available in a variety of other sizes as well, up to 27 inches, although this will also affect pricing). The 1080p resolution is backed up by impressive color accuracy for a model this affordable, and FreeSync technology for better gameplay if you are looking for a reliable monitor for gaming as well as work. Adjustability allows for tilting the screen, but you won’t be able to mount this monitor, so it’s important that you make sure you have enough screen space.

Oh, and if you’re thinking, “Sounds good, but I’m really looking for a higher resolution or bigger display,” keep scrolling.

Acer G277HL

Why you should buy this: If you want to save a lot of money while still getting a monitor that can handle your unique setup, this Acer monitor is a great place to start.

Who’s it for: Those who want to save the most, people with a variety of different video inputs

Why we picked the Acer G277HL:

If you’re looking for a larger monitor that’s extra-affordable, Acer has you covered with this 27-inch model that offers a full HD IPS screen.

The monitor includes a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate too. On the design side, we like the thin bezels, even if it’s a bit bare-boned. However, you do get VGA, DVI, and HDMI ports to work with, which could be perfect if you have varied peripherals and additional screens that you want the monitor to work with.

LG 32MA70HY-P

Why you should buy this: This extra-large monitor is great for important tasks but the price is far more manageable than many alternatives.

Who’s it for: Professionals, gamers on a budget

Why we picked the LG 32MA70HY-P:

Let’s say that even 27 inches isn’t big enough for your desktop computer dreams. Maybe you need an even larger monitor to contain multiple windows, extra-large editing software, or games that just work better when you’re engulfed by the whole screen.

In these cases, we highly recommend the ultra-affordable LG 32MA70HY-P, a 32-inch, HD IPS monitor that includes multiple options for mounting and is adjustable so it can fit into a variety of desk plans. On-screen controls and built-in screen split options also make it easy to quickly adjust content and inputs as needed. The monitor includes DisplayPort, HDMI, and D-sub connections.

BenQ EL2870U

Why you should buy this: The BenQ EL2870U gives you a large display and 4k resolution at an affordable price.

Who’s it for: People who need a high resolution for work or entertainment

Why we picked the BenQ El2870U:

Some of you may be more interested in a higher resolution, even if that means you have to pay a bit more. This BenQ model offers a 4k resolution at 28 inches of anti-glare screen real estate, perfect for getting that extra detail. It also includes HDR support and good color accuracy for its price. For ports, the monitor offers HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4. It also includes FreeSync technology.

One downside to this model, however, is the lack of USB ports, which can make connecting certain peripherals difficult or impossible, so make sure that you don’t need any USB ports before you think about buying.

Asus VG245H

Why you should buy this: The Asus filters, FreeSync, and 1ms response time are great for gamers who don’t have a big budget for their monitors.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for an affordable compromise

Why we picked the Asus VG245H:

This Asus model is great for those who want a bit more performance in their monitor while still saving as much as possible. The 24-inch, 1080p screen includes a 1ms response time, plus FreeSync/Adaptive Sync technology with a 40Hz to 75Hz refresh rate depending on your settings.

It also has color enhancement settings designed specifically for games, and the Asus filter settings that make the screen easier on your eyes. Basically, if you are primarily interested in gaming and prefer to spend your money on things other than a monitor (or maybe you’re just looking for a good replacement while you save up), this model has your back.

Samsung Space Monitor

Why you should buy this: The Space Monitor helps save space while still providing a large screen at great value.

Who’s it for: People with small desks but important computer projects

Why we picked the Samsung Space Monitor:

This one is the most expensive on the list, but it’s also the most unique. This Samsung monitor is designed to save space while still providing an excellent resolution. From the stand to the large 31.5-inch screen, it’s made to sit up against a wall and keep as much of the desk clear as possible (we found it a little wobbly when adjusting, but otherwise serviceable thanks to a desk clamp). You can adjust the stand up or down to change viewing height, but otherwise there are few adjustment options.

In addition to a 1080p option, the display also comes in a 4K resolution. It’s hard to find such a high resolution paired with such a large screen at this price, especially with the unique stand and base that the Space Monitor uses.

Editors' Recommendations