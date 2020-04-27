Bethesda donating $1 million toward coronavirus relief

Fallout and The Elder Scrolls publisher Bethesda Softworks is donating $1 million to international and local organizations that are providing coronavirus relief.

Bethesda is splitting the $1 million in aid three ways to help the wide range of people impacted by the pandemic. The largest amount, $500,000, is going to California-based charity Direct Relief, which provides health care workers with personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and respirators. The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will get $250,000, which will help it feed children and keep families safe. The remaining $250,000 will be split between local charities chosen by individual Bethesda studios so that the development teams can give back to their communities.

Beyond providing workers with essential safety equipment, Direct Relief is also working on creating an intensive care unit medication model that will help hospitals deal with an influx of patients. The nonprofit is also looking to address chronic gaps in safety net facilities and is collaborating with experts and public agencies to aggregate mobility data regarding the pandemic. Along with helping the United States, Direct Relief is also working with the Pan American Health Organization to aid countries in the Caribbean and South America.

UNICEF is helping families stay safe by delivering health supplies to those in need, and by building water and hygiene facilities. Founded by the United Nations, the agency is teaming up with Microsoft to help children receive an education remotely through its Learning Passport website. UNICEF currently has workers in over 190 countries who are helping give guidance to parents and aiding the sick.

Beyond donating to charities, Bethesda has also launched an awareness campaign called Bethesda At Home. Through its Twitch channel, the publisher is regularly streaming titles from its publishing library and is sharing stories about development. Recent broadcasts include weekly Doom Eternal challenges and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind playing sessions that also delve into its history. Bethesda will give players a chance to give to the same charities it is donating to during these streams.

Bethesda hopes that its players continue to connect with others through gaming during these trying times. It also advises gamers to continue practicing social distancing to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Editors' Recommendations