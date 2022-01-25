  1. Gaming

Blizzard is making a survival game in an all-new universe

Emily Morrow
By

Blizzard has shared the first details about an upcoming title — and it’s a brand-new IP. In a news post and accompanying tweet, Blizzard says that the title is “a survival game in an all-new universe.”

The storied, but troubled developer called for job applicants to help “write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story.” The game will come to both PC and console, but few other details are available at this time. The blog post was primarily used to advertise open positions on the project, which include roles in art, design, and engineering.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s historic acquisition of Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion.

We’re building a survival game in an all-new universe.

Join us in writing our next chapter: https://t.co/yf7W5p9ERQ pic.twitter.com/vWtkDYh1kX

&mdash; Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) January 25, 2022

This is Blizzard’s first foray into a new IP since the release of Overwatch in 2016. Blizzard has a history of sticking with established IP and characters rather than creating new worlds. After creating the Warcraft series in the early 2000s, the company used the same characters and settings in World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Heroes of the Storm. It’s unclear whether this departure into new IP has anything to do with the company’s recent acquisition by Microsoft, which will almost certainly influence the company’s offerings and games in future years.

Concept art of an upcoming game from Blizzard shows two characters walking through the woods toward a castle in the distance.

Alongside the announcement, Blizzard showed off two pieces of concept art for the new project. One shows what appears to be a hunter crouched in front of a set of footprints within a forest, while the other shows two people walking through the woods toward a distant castle. Survival is an unusual game genre for Blizzard, but the concept art conveys the usual magical charm of the company’s existing work.

Editors' Recommendations

Why is America so obsessed with true crime?

Mabel, Charles, & Oliver look shocked in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

The best loadouts in Rainbow Six Extraction

Soldiers shooting aliens in Rainbow Six Extraction.

The best antivirus software for Chromebooks in 2022

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook with accessories.

Funny things to ask Alexa

Echo 4th Gen speaker on table.

The best robotic lawn mowers for 2022

The Gardena 4069 robot lawnmower with open battery case.

How to turn off your Samsung Galaxy S20

galaxy s20 plus ultra fe buying guide late 2020 range camera

Best Chromebook deals for January 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Peloton alternatives for January 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

You can finally buy Final Fantasy XIV again

final fantasy 14 new server screenshot

Grab a 50-inch TV for under $300 with this limited time deal

The 50-inch TCL 4K TV with the Roku TV platform on the screen,

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for January 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

This HP Envy gaming PC is $650 off at Walmart right now

The HP Envy TE01 gaming PC in gray, with no accessories.

The best VPN services for 2022

best VPN services