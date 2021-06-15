The long-awaited new trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 was finally shown at today’s Nintendo Direct. Tons of new details were revealed, though the plot and its release date remain a complete mystery.

As in the Wii’s Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Link has the ability to take to the skies in order to traverse across even larger areas. It is also evident that Ganon wasn’t fully stopped as the Calamity, or something resembling it has reawakened Hyrule Castle, giving Link yet another mission.

New abilities were also shown such as one allowing Link to phase through solid matter, another allowing him to unleash fire from a dragon gauntlet, and one similar to stasis but with the added power of instantly pushing back the targeted object.

It seems that sky travel may be the big focus of this title. Not only is Link shown gliding through the sky, but at the end of the trailer, the power infesting Hyrule Castle has changed it into a floating island. Other floating islands and ruins are shown as well, with Link standing amid the confusion. Nintendo notes that it has expanded the world of Hyrule with new sky areas.

Link comes donning a new tunic and arm accessory as well, with the latter being the source of his new powers. This new arm most likely acts as his new Shiekah Slate. Enemies like the giant Stone Talus also have upgraded, shown to act as living bases for the Bokoblins.

Nintendo hasn’t given a firm release date but announced that it is aiming for a 2022 launch window, leaving room for delays if necessary.

