Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be revealed within Warzone

This year’s Call of Duty is on track for a fall 2021 release, but don’t expect to see it at E3 later next week. Call of Duty: Vanguard, as it’s reportedly called, will instead be revealed within Warzone, similar to the unveiling of Black Ops Cold War.

This news comes by way of a report from Video Games Chronicle (VGC), which reiterates previous reports that Sledgehammer Games is the team behind Vanguard.

The new Call of Duty game will reportedly be set during World War II, and will be heavily integrated into Warzone. According to the report, Vanguard is on track to have a single-player campaign, a multiplayer mode, and zombies. It’s scheduled to launch for current-gen, last-gen, and PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Warzone integration will be much more streamlined, as explained by the report from VGC. The entirety of Warzone will apparently transition to a World War II theme, leaving the 1980s setting from Cold War behind. With this will come a brand-new map that will supposedly replace Verdansk ’84.

Later this week on June 10, as part of Summer Game Fest, Activision will reveal Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, which will likely have weapon balancing and other new features. Following the game’s Season 3 update, developer Raven Software implemented a substantial number of changes to make weapons and gameplay feel more balanced.

With reports that Vanguard will be integrated into Warzone with a World War II setting, it’s unclear how weapons will be balanced with the current arsenal. Though, according to VGC, developers Sledgehammer “has had far more time” to make sure the integration goes as smoothly as possible.

