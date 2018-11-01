Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Black Ops 4’ microtransactions ask you to pay to avoid grinding for cosmetics

Steven Petite
By
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launched without microtransactions, but we knew that wouldn’t last forever. Less than three weeks later, microtransactions, known as COD Points, have arrived in Black Ops 4. COD Points rolled out to PS4 first but will be added to Xbox One and PC versions of the game next week. Rest assured, these microtransactions aren’t a means to a pay-to-win scheme. However, pay-to-win or not, these microtransactions could be seen as predatory by some users.

COD Points can be used to advance in the Black Market tiers much quicker. At the moment, gaining experience in Black Market to unlock cosmetic rewards is a laborious process with a whole lot of grinding. COD Points let you buy Special Orders, which are unique tiers in Black Market. But you can also fly through standard Black Market tiers instantly by shelling out real cash. For 100 COD Points, which equates to $1, you can jump to the next tier and unlock rewards.

Although Black Ops 4 gives off the appearance of only having 200 Black Market tiers, once you hit the cap, it keeps going — seemingly endlessly. In other words, you could spend $200 or more instead of spending what is undoubtedly hundreds of hours of grinding. Buying COD Points in bulk saves you money, as you can get 130,000 points for $100. Again, the rewards for Black Market don’t provide a competitive advantage but the time it takes to grind for rewards might make the microtransactions feel compelling to some.

On top of the Black Market microtransactions, you can also buy Nebulium Plasma with COD Points. Nebulium Plasma is the material you need to make elixirs in Zombies. As those who play Zombies know, Nebullium Plasma isn’t exactly available in excess, and it has the potential to really alter the course of a run. So if you’re having trouble in Zombies, well, you can just spend some real money to up your chances of success.

Those who own the season pass automatically receive 1,000 COD Points and 300 Nebulium Plasma to start.

The debate surrounding the ethics of microtransactions is ever-evolving. Black Ops 4 certainly isn’t the worst offender based on its current model, but it’s easy to see how this move could ruffle some feathers within the community.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018
Up Next

All the biggest news from the final 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Nintendo Direct
battlefield 5
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Battlefield V,' including its microtransactions

Battlefield V is one of the most ambitious games Electronic Arts and DICE have ever released, including full campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes, all while not charging players extra for new maps.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

The best weapons in ‘Fallout 4,’ and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be warned, these free MMORPGs will slay your free time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 horses guide 20181030235848
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How to find the best horses

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll spend a lot of time on horseback. You name your horses, bond with them, and go on adventures together. Some horses are better than others, however. In our horses guide, we tell you how to acquire and…
Posted By Steven Petite
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games -- just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

How to delete and reinstall games on your Xbox One

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step so you'll know precisely what to do.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 muscles
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ patch brings back fan-favorite Gun Game mode

A patch released for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has brought back the fan-favorite mode Gun Game. The patch also makes some changes to the battle royale mode, Blackout, including weakening armor.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to connect an Xbos 360 controller to a PC
Gaming

How to connect your Xbox 360 controller to a PC

If you've tired of using a typical keyboard and mouse while PC gaming, we've put together a guide to teach you how to connect an Xbox 360 controller to a PC. Whether wired or wireless, DT's got you covered.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
Astro A10 review
Gaming

Experience true immersion with these top-notch PS4 headsets

You don't have to stick with a shoddy headset because it came bundled with your console. These are the best headsets for the PlayStation 4, whether you're in the market for virtual surround sound or merely a comfortable build.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Will Fulton
best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv
Gaming

Take control of the action with the best PS4 gamepads

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming platforms on the planet, and there are a number of great controllers available to play with. Here are the best controllers for PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games. Check it out and let us know your favorites in the comments below!
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for November 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll