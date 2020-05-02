Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have started complaining about the game’s massive size, as updates to the first-person shooter have started taking up too much space on their hard drives.

With the latest patch and DLC content, the file size of Modern Warfare takes up nearly 200GB across all platforms. It is not an option to skip these updates though, as players will not be able to participate in online matches without them.

On the PC, Modern Warfare takes up just over 180GB of hard drive space, while on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game consumes just over 185GB, following two patches that developer Infinity Ward rolled out earlier this week, according to Gamespot. The two updates were combined into a single 32GB download for PC players, but split into 12GB and 18GB downloads for console players, who may skip the second update if they are only playing the battle royale mode, Warzone.

A thread on the official Modern Warfare subreddit shows the frustration that players have over the massive install size of the game. For example, some had to delete games and apps just to free up enough room for Modern Warfare and its updates.

Another source of frustration is that players are required to free up much more space than the actual size of the updates, forcing them to delete other games and apps, then once the update is installed, they are left with free space that may have been occupied by the content they were forced to delete.

Unfortunately, Infinity Ward will likely keep on releasing required updates to Modern Warfare, and at this rate, the game will hit the 200GB mark very soon.

Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare worth it?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare offers an outstanding campaign mode and addictive multiplayer gameplay, while the free-to-play Warzone is currently “the definitive battle royale experience.”

There is no doubt that the game is good, but with it taking up so much space on hard drives, players are left with the question of whether it is worth it to stop playing other titles and spend much of their time on Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Editors' Recommendations