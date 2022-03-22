Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded update brings new maps, modes

Activision announced via the official Call of Duty blog that Season 2 Reloaded will add a lot of content to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. This content is coming in the form of various multiplayer modes, new maps, map updates, fresh weapons, and a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg.

This new update gives Warzone’s Rebirth Island what is claimed to be “The biggest map update since the original release,” and it’s dubbed Rebirth Island Reinforced. The update significantly alters areas of the map like Stronghold and adds a new area known as Dock.

Warzone is also getting three new modes called Payload, Blood Money, and a new Resurgence Solos mode that will be featured in the weekly playlists. The update will also add Weapon Trade Stations, where players can swap their guns for other weapons.

On the Vanguard side of things, a 12-versus-12 mode based in the snowy Alps is on the way. Players will also be able to ride around with their allies in new vehicles such as motorcycles, CD12 transport vehicles, and tanks. Also, Treyarch “is set to introduce Critical Expertise and Explosives Expert Covenants, plus additional updates for Vanguard Zombies,” though not as many details were revealed about those additions.

These announcements trail the big reveal that players will have a chance to play as Snoop Dogg himself in both Vanguard and Warzone. Players will be able to unlock the current owner of Death Row Records through the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, which will launch at 10 a.m. PT on April 19. Snoop Dogg is also coming to Call of Duty: Mobile through a lucky drop available on April 1.

Editors' Recommendations