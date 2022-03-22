  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded update brings new maps, modes

DeAngelo Epps
By

Activision announced via the official Call of Duty blog that Season 2 Reloaded will add a lot of content to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. This content is coming in the form of various multiplayer modes, new maps, map updates, fresh weapons, and a guest appearance from Snoop Dogg.

This new update gives Warzone’s Rebirth Island what is claimed to be “The biggest map update since the original release,” and it’s dubbed Rebirth Island Reinforced. The update significantly alters areas of the map like Stronghold and adds a new area known as Dock.

Warzone is also getting three new modes called Payload, Blood Money, and a new Resurgence Solos mode that will be featured in the weekly playlists. The update will also add Weapon Trade Stations, where players can swap their guns for other weapons.

On the Vanguard side of things, a 12-versus-12 mode based in the snowy Alps is on the way. Players will also be able to ride around with their allies in new vehicles such as motorcycles, CD12 transport vehicles, and tanks. Also, Treyarch “is set to introduce Critical Expertise and Explosives Expert Covenants, plus additional updates for Vanguard Zombies,” though not as many details were revealed about those additions.

These announcements trail the big reveal that players will have a chance to play as Snoop Dogg himself in both Vanguard and Warzone. Players will be able to unlock the current owner of Death Row Records through the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle, which will launch at 10 a.m. PT on April 19. Snoop Dogg is also coming to Call of Duty: Mobile through a lucky drop available on April 1.

Editors' Recommendations

Mothergunship: Forge is a zany VR shooter with giant guns

Firing two guns at a missile-launching robot in Mothergunship: Forge

Save $50 on the new Samsung Galaxy S8 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab S8 is a powerful and sleek tablet.

Best Asus laptop deals for March 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best Chromebook deals for March 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

The Michael Bisping Story review: UFC star’s doc is a winner

Michael Bisping Story Still Interview

Intel Alder Lake-HX brings high-end performance to laptops

Intel Alder Lake mobility chip.

Here’s what the inside of Apple’s Studio Display looks like

A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.

Save 35% on an ExpressVPN subscription today

Express VPN logo.

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV with a glowing tree on the screen.

Shark vacuum not sucking? Here’s how to fix it

The Shark Rotator vacuum in action.

Nvidia RTX 4080: What we learned from GTC 2022

Hopper H100 graphics card.

The best political podcasts for 2022

Amy Goodman in Democracy Now podcast studio.

What is the newest iPhone? We break it down

iPhone 13 display from the front.