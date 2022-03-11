Call of Duty: Warzone will drop on mobile at some point

The next time someone asks where you’re dropping in Call of Duty: Warzone, the answer may be “on mobile.” Activision announced (via a press release on the official Call of Duty blog) that the first-person shooter battle royale is going to be available on the go through mobile devices in the future.

The Warzone news didn’t come from a game trailer or formal reveal. Instead, Activision shared job listings through its Call of Duty blog and on social media channels to recruit for mobile developers.

While there aren’t any features shared about the game just yet, Activision states that “this large-scale, battle royale experience is being built natively for mobile.” This means that the Call of Duty Warzone coming to phones and other mobile devices won’t be a simple one-to-one port. This will be a brand-new experience being developed with portable players in mind.

Activision also states that the game is designed to “entertain gamers around the world for many years to come.” Considering Warzone’s live-service status, players can expect the mobile version to be similarly supported with various updates and patches post-release.

This isn’t the Call of Duty series’ first trek onto mobile devices. Besides Call of Duty: Zombies ports to mobile, Call of Duty Mobile released in 2019 and became the Android game of the year. Many have lauded the title as one of the best portable shooters on the market.

While there’s no word on a release just yet, we were given confirmation on a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and a Modern Warfare 2 coming in the future.

