Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season 4 begins on June 17 and will come as a free update for all players. A new trailer for the game was shown at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live presentation on Thursday.

At Summer Game Fest, Call of Duty’s GM, Johanna Faries said season 4 will go live across Warzone and Cold War, and will feature new weapons, maps, operators, a “hijacked gulag,” and more Zombies content.

Unfortunately, specific details on the maps, weapons, and other elements were not revealed, but considering that the update will go live next week, we’ll find out more soon enough. This is in line with Activision’s marketing for Warzone, as we typically don’t find out about the exact details of an update until a few days prior to its release. We should expect a road map to be shared with the community next week.

Ee do know Raven Software will be tweaking the game’s weapons further, to make for a more balanced experience. The season 3.5 update patch notes had info about weapon changes coming in Season 4.

“We have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4,” reads the post from Raven. “Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, we feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.”

With the start of the Cold War integration in December 2020, Warzone’s weapon meta was in a bad place, but Raven has made significant improvements within the past few weeks toward the beginning of season 3. Hopefully, season 4 will continue that trend.

