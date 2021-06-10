  1. Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 kicks off next week

By

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War season 4 begins on June 17 and will come as a free update for all players. A new trailer for the game was shown at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live presentation on Thursday.

At Summer Game Fest, Call of Duty’s GM, Johanna Faries said season 4 will go live across Warzone and Cold War, and will feature new weapons, maps, operators, a “hijacked gulag,” and more Zombies content.

Unfortunately, specific details on the maps, weapons, and other elements were not revealed, but considering that the update will go live next week, we’ll find out more soon enough. This is in line with Activision’s marketing for Warzone, as we typically don’t find out about the exact details of an update until a few days prior to its release. We should expect a road map to be shared with the community next week.

Ee do know Raven Software will be tweaking the game’s weapons further, to make for a more balanced experience. The season 3.5 update patch notes had info about weapon changes coming in Season 4.

“We have a great deal of enhancements coming to all BOCW optics and reticles in Season 4,” reads the post from Raven. “Coupled with some exciting attachment changes, we feel the landscape of long-range viable weapons will soon be as diverse as it has ever been.”

With the start of the Cold War integration in December 2020, Warzone’s weapon meta was in a bad place, but Raven has made significant improvements within the past few weeks toward the beginning of season 3. Hopefully, season 4 will continue that trend.

Editors' Recommendations

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt revealed at Summer Games Fest

vampire the masquerade bloodhunt summer games fest vtm blood hunt multiplayer game

Death Stranding is getting a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut

death-stranding-directors-cut-coming-to-ps5

Fortnite season 7, week 1 challenges and how to complete them

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

Among Us road map includes new roles, hide-and-seek mode

among us road map hide and seek egs amongus innersloth s1 2560x1440 0a2daa0c14a0e5bb142a3cd0e347e791

Jurassic Park Evolutions 2 makes its debut at Summer Game Fest

jurassicparkevolutions 2 announced jurassic world evolution secrets of dr wu

Metal Slug Tactics combines strategy RPGs with the classic shoot-’em-up formula

metal slug tactics rpg

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, a fantasy version of Borderlands, coming in early 2022

tiny tinas wonderlands summer games gest tina s fest

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

The Sims 4’s new Cottage Living expansion pack lets players farm

Sims befriend animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.

Fortnite challenge guide: Accept a quest from a payphone

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenge-guide-how-to-accept-a-quest-from-a-payphone

The most common PS4 problems and how to fix them

PlayStation 4

Microsoft is working on an Xbox streaming stick and TV app

ps now vs xbox game pass selection

Monark, a new RPG from former Shin Megami Tensei devs, gets a trailer

Promo art from Monark.