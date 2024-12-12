 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Catly promises a photorealistic cat game, but its tech is a mystery

By
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 18 minutes ago

In what might be the most eye-catching trailer of The Game Awards, players got their first glimpse at Catly. The surprising announcement promises an open-world game staring photorealistic felines coming in 2025 on PC, Nintendo Switch, and — most surprisingly — Apple Watch. The project is being touted as “technologically innovative,” which raises some unanswered questions about how it works.

Recommended Videos

Catly was revealed at this year’s Game Awards with a short trailer. The animated clip shows some incredibly detailed felines jumping around a psychedelic world. It ends with one meeting a human, who cycles through a few outfit options before the title is revealed. It’s an attention-grabbing clip, but one containing very little information about what the game actually is.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to a press release, Catly is an open-world adventure game with both solo and multiplayer options. It has an emphasis on caring for cats, but also says it will include exploration and “world-crafting.” The press release claims that each cat in the game is unique and that players will have “endless” ways to customize them through both accessories and environments.

A cat's tail sticks up in front of a greenhouse in Catly.
SuperAuthenti Co. Limited

A Steam page for the game doesn’t give much more detail, with screenshots showing off some shots of cats and some environments. Even stranger is the Apple App Store page for Catly, which shows what appears to be a Tamagotchi-like virtual pet app running on Apple Watch.

Related

So, what’s the innovative tech powering Catly‘s lofty promises? After noticing commonalities with AI generated art in the trailer, Digital Trends followed up with the Catly team to confirm if generative AI is being used to power the game, or if it was used in the production of its debut trailer. A PR representative said that the team wouldn’t be going into further detail until 2025, and similarly declined to share what game engine Catly is being built on yet. While that doesn’t confirm or deny anything about the project, it leaves some questions open as to why Catly is being marketed as technologically innovative, how it’s able to deliver entirely unique cats to all players, and how exactly an open-world game runs on Apple Watch.

SuperAuthnti Co Co-creator Kevin Yeung poses with PlayStation's Shuhhei Yoshida in front of a laptop playing Catly.
A LinkedIn post from SuperAunthenti Co co-founder Kevin Yeung gives a first look at Catly’s gameplay. Kevin Yeung

Also mysterious is its developer. The game’s App Store page lists SuperAuthenti Co. Limited as its creator. The studio has virtually no digital footprint yet, as Catly seems to be its first game. A business listing, as well as a LinkedIn page from co-founder Kevin Yeung, confirms that the studio is based out of Hong Kong. Eight months ago, Yeung posted a photo of him showing off the game to PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida (PlayStation is not part of Catly‘s launch platform list currently). A computer screen shows off what appears to be actual gameplay, as a pink cat wearing a helmet stands in the middle of a sunny street. That’s all we’ll likely know about the project until next year.

Catly will release in 2025 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Watch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Thick as Thieves reimagines Thief as a multiplayer immersive sim
Two players in a chase in Thick as Thieves.

Thief is getting a spiritual successor in the form of Thick as Thieves. The project, which is being developed by an all-star team that includes genre legend Warren Spector, is a multiplayer immersive sim scheduled to launch in 2026 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Revealed at the 2024 Game Awards with a trailer, Thick as Thieves takes the basic principles of Thief, a landmark stealth series, but shuffles them into a four-player PvPvE game. It’s a stealth-action game where four thieves all hop into one mission and compete to pull off a loot heist first. While it’s not officially a Thief game, the project is being directed by Greg LoPiccolo, the director of 1998’s Thief: The Dark Project, at Otherside, a studio co-founded by Spector. That makes the project an evolution of the immersive sim created by some of the genre’s most influential names.

Read more
The Game Awards 2024: Here’s the complete list of winners
Key art for The Game Awards 2024.

We're nearing the end of 2024, so it's once again time for The Game Awards. We'll see some of the year's biggest and best games -- like Astro Bot, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Black Myth: Wukong -- fight for Game of the Year and several other prestigious awards at The Game Awards 2024. Sony's Astro Bot and Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have the most nominations heading into the show, but games like Metaphor: ReFantazio and even DLC like Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree provide some stiff competition.

The Game Awards 2024 will be full of exciting video game announcements and well-deserved awards for the industry's best titles. We'll keep track of all the winners here, updating this page as the show goes on. Stick around and refresh this page as the show airs, and you'll discover which game wins each award.

Read more
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2024
A robot hand holding a borderlands psycho mask in front of a dark blue screen.

The Game Awards 2024 is finally here. As is the case every year, The Game Awards serves as a celebration of all the games that came out this year while also teasing what's to come for the industry in the future. In fact, a lot of people tune into The Game Awards just for its announcements. We already know that games like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country will show up at The Game Awards 2024, but there's bound to be many unpredictable surprises.

That makes The Game Awards 2024 a must-watch event for fans of video games. If you play games a lot, you'll want to know what's announced here. The Game Awards can be a daunting show because it contains dozens of announcements, though. To help you keep track of everything game studios show off this year, we'll be doing a live recap of everything announced at The Game Awards 2024, from the first reveal of its Opening Act to the final announcement of the main show. Refresh this page as the show goes on to learn more about what you should expect from the video game industry in the coming years.

Read more