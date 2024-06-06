 Skip to main content
PlayStation looking to replicate Helldivers 2 success with Concord pricing

By
Two characters face off in Concord.
Firewalk Studios

Firewalk Studios revealed the pricing of its upcoming PlayStation-published game Concord on Thursday, and players interested in the hero shooter can now preorder it.

The standard edition of the game will cost $40 for both digital and physical versions, while the deluxe edition will run players $60. In a post on the PlayStation blog, Firewalk’s director of marketing Pam Piscitello said that the standard version will offer all 16 playable characters, 12 maps, and six game modes. The deluxe edition is for players who want a bit extra, with more cosmetics and early access to play 72 hours ahead of the game’s launch on August 23.

Deluxe owners will also get early access to a beta, and can bring in up to four friends. This gameplay period will be on both PlayStation 5 and PC, and will occur sometime in July. However, those who don’t purchase the deluxe edition can still get into the open beta, with more details coming soon. Concord is now available to purchase on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 5. While it will be available on PC, the store pages aren’t up on Steam or the Epic Games Store as of publication time.

Concord’s $40 pricing is similar to Helldivers 2, the surprise third-person shooter hit from developer Arrowhead Game Studios and also published by PlayStation. That game as priced at $40, which is lower than the now-typical $70 price tag for major releases. This not only makes it easier for players to hop in but it also leaves room in budgets for some optional microtransactions. Helldivers 2 has Super Credits, which players can buy for cosmetics, but they can also be earned by playing missions. Concord also has cosmetics available to purchase, but everything you need will be in the regular standard edition.

In a recent financial report, Sony revealed that Helldivers 2 became the fast-selling PlayStation game ever, with 12 million sales in the first 12 weeks. Not only is the pricing similar, but it will also be crossplay compatible, so PlayStation and PC users can play together. It’s unclear at this time if a PlayStation Network account will be required for PC players. The store page explains a PSN account and a PlayStation Plus membership are required to play online on a PS5. Rumors suggest that PC players will need a PSN account, although this is unconfirmed, and would be an unpopular decision if the recent Helldivers 2 controversy is any indication.

