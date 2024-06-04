Concord: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

When PlayStation announced it was embracing the live-service model for future first-party titles, Concord was one of the first games we saw. PlayStation previously had a strong multiplayer presence, but around the time of the PS4 generation, the focus shifted almost entirely to big-budget single-player experiences. Some fans are a little hesitant about the quality of these upcoming games, and Concord will be the first one at bat, so it has a lot to prove. Now that we’ve seen the game in action and have a better grasp of what it will be, let’s jump into the colorful world of Concord to see what it’s all about.

Release date

As revealed during PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play, Concord is coming this fall on August 23, 2024. There will also be a beta test before the full release sometime in July, but no specific date was given.

Platforms

Concord is coming from a Sony first-party studio so it will be a PS5 console exclusive. However, in line with Sony’s new PC strategy, Concord will also launch on PC at the same time as the PS5. Be aware that PC players will be required to have a PSN account in order to play Concord.

Trailers

Our first teaser for Concord came in May 2023, was only CGI, and didn’t even show a single character. All we see is a ship flying through space as rainbows flow by and a few shots of the interior.

Concord - Reveal Cinematic Trailer | PS5 Games

The cinematic trailer almost makes it look more like a single-player FPS rather than a multiplayer one. There is an extensive CGI scene of the cast bantering in a diner before things get heated with a rival group. After a big chase and shootout, we rejoin the crew on their ship chatting about their next mission.

The plot, however much there ends up being, is all about a group of Freegunners. These are Concord‘s version of mercenaries who compete against other crews to complete jobs for cash. We don’t know how extensive the lore will be at launch, but Firewalk has confirmed that new cinematics will be added over time alongside gameplay additions.

Gameplay

The gameplay trailer from the State of Play is where we get a bit more to chew on. It highlights a host of the game’s playable characters (with Lennox being the clear standout and coolest of the bunch) with a few clips of their gameplay.

Concord will be a 5v5 multiplayer shooter in the hero shooter genre. Each team will pick from an initial roster of 16 characters to compete on various maps. Each Freegunner has their own unique primary weapon, such as a revolver, crossbow, and sniper, as well as a suite of abilities. Each will fill a different role in combat and provide more utility than simply taking down opponents.

We don’t know what gametypes to expect specifically as of now, but expect a focus on objective-based modes and perhaps a standard team deathmatch as well.

Preorder

In a rare move, Concord has only announced when preorders will be available. You can reserve your copy starting June 6 to get access to the beta and a Monarch Pack, which is a cosmetic skin for the character Vale.

