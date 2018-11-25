Digital Trends
Gaming

CD Projekt Red wants 'Red Dead Redemption 2' quality for 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Aaron Mamiit
By

CD Projekt Red wants the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 to have the same quality as Rockstar Games’ recently-released masterpiece, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The publisher’s CEO, Adam Kracinski, was asked in a conference call with investors if CD Projekt Red thinks Cyberpunk 2077 will be good enough to earn a Metacritic score of at least 95 upon launch, or if the game will be released according to schedule, even if there are issues that still need to be addressed.

The investor who asked the question compared CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3, which took three months for patches to address launch bugs and earned a Metacritic score of 92 on the day of release, with Red Dead Redemption 2, which was released without major issues and earned a Metacritic score of 97 on launch day.

“Without a doubt, quality is of paramount importance. We strive to publish games which are as refined as Red Dead Redemption 2, and recent Rockstar releases in general,” Kracinski responded.

“That game is excellent, by the way, we are rooting for it. Rave reviews, excellent sales,” the CEO added, heaping praise to Red Dead Redemption 2, while suggesting that Cyberpunk 2077 is aiming for the same level of success.

Kracinski said that CD Projekt Red remains confident with the outlook for Cyberpunk 2077, but the studio has learned from the gaming community’s reaction to Red Dead Redemption 2. In particular, players highly appreciated the lack of major issues in Rockstar Games’ latest release, which was not the case for The Witcher 3.

In addition, studio executives confirmed that the development of Cyberpunk 2077 is “progressing fast and according to plan,” and also verified rumors that the game’s entire campaign is already playable.

CD Projekt Red offered the first look at Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 2018, followed by a gameplay trailer in August that showed off 48 minutes of the game’s Night City, customization options, and combat mechanics. Unlike in The Witcher series, players will be able to create custom characters for Cyberpunk 2077, and the gameplay video focused on a female character who goes on a mission to look for a missing person in violence-filled Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but CD Projekt Red has not yet revealed a release date.

