Death Stranding 2 preload guide: release date, file size, and more

By
Sam under a massive moon in Death Stranding 2.
Kojima Productions

We’re on the cusp of seeing what Hideo Kojima has in store for us in Death Stranding 2. The trailers so far promise a grander and even more unpredictable experience with one-of-a-kind characters and gameplay like nothing else. Like any good porter, you need to make sure you’re fully prepared before heading out on this trek. We’re not talking about balancing your weight or putting on fresh shoes, but preloading the game so you can set out as soon as the game unlocks. Death Stranding 2 looks like it will have some of the best graphics on PS5, which means it is a chunky file to download. Here’s all the preload information you need, including the release date, file size, and more.

Death Stranding 2 release date

Sam walking under a nebula in DEATH STRANDING 2.
Kojima Productions

Death Stranding 2 will come out on June 26, but those who preorder the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition can start two days early on June 24. I’ll give you details on all the preorder options at the end if you haven’t placed your order yet.

Recommended Videos

Death Stranding 2 file size

Sam in a desert looking at the landscape.
Kojima Production

A game as big and visually impressive as Death Stranding 2 is going to take up a good bit of hard drive space. According to PlayStation Game Size, which accurately reports game sizes prior to launch, Death Stranding 2 will take up 91.476 GB. If you don’t have any expanded storage on your PS5, this could be more than you have available if you keep a handful of games downloaded. If you need to make room, now’s the time.

Death Stranding 2 preload options

A giant floating ship.
Kojima Productions

As of June 17, anyone who preordered Death Stranding 2 can start the preload process. It doesn’t matter which edition of the game you have, so long as you preorder at all. Those who preordered an edition with early access don’t get early preload times.

Death Stranding 2 preorder details

If you don’t have your copy of Death Stranding 2 preordered yet and want to have preload access or play the game two days early, there’s still time to preorder via the PlayStation Store. There are three versions you can pick from, ranging from the base $70 version all the way up to a $230 Collector’s Edition. Here’s a full breakdown of each addition.

Digital Standard Edition – $70

  • Death Stranding 2 base game
  • Quokka Hologram
  • Battle Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Boost Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)
  • Bokka Skeleton: Silver (LV1, LV2, LV3)

Digital Deluxe Edition – $80

  • Everything in the Standard Edition
  • 48-hour Early Access to the game
  • In-game items:
    • Machine Gun (MP Bullets) LV1 early unlock
    • Battle Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Boost Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Bokka Skeleton: Gold (LV1, LV2, LV3)
    • Quokka Patch
    • Chiral Feline Patch
    • Why Me? Patch

Collector’s Edition – $230 (Physical only)

  • Everything from the previous editions
  • 15″ Magellan Man statue
  • Art cards
  • 3″ Dollman figurine
  • Machine gun (MP bullets) early unlock
  • Collector’s Box
  • Letter from Hideo Kojima
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…

