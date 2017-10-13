Full ‘Destiny 2’ PC requirements revealed, and they match the beta’s specs

Why it matters to you No adjustments were made to the specs since the beta, which is a good sign for the PC stability of Destiny 2

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users have been enjoying Destiny 2 for more than a month now, but the game still has to make its long-awaited debut on PC. Those who favor the keyboard and mouse style gaming can finally enter the shared world shooter October 24. With that date quickly approaching, Bungie released final minimum and recommended specs to ensure that your quest for intergalactic dominance goes on without a hitch.

Minimum specifications

CPU: Intel Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz, Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz, AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz, or better

GPU (Graphics): Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB,AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB, or better

RAM: 6GB or more

Recommended specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz, AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz, or better

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB, AMD R9 390 8GB, or better

RAM: 8GB or better

As for operating system requirements, Destiny 2 will run on 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10, but Windows 10 is recommended. Additionally, make sure you have at least 68GB of hard drive space available.

These specs match up exactly to the beta that started in late August. As always, if you want the smoothest experience, hitting or surpassing all recommended specs is encouraged. The better your rig, the closer you’ll get to the 60 frames-per-second uncapped, which is only offered with the PC version (console versions cap at 30). The game is also capable of running in native 4K resolution on PC.

Whether you pick up a digital version from Blizzard’s Battle.net app or become one of the rare few who still purchase physical copies of AAA PC games, Destiny 2 goes live simultaneously worldwide at 10 a.m. PT on October 24.

In other Destiny 2 news, Bungie further explained why the Prestige Leviathan was delayed from October 10 to October 18. Developers discovered an exploit that would have threatened the legitimacy of any fireteam’s claim to the much sought after “World First” distinction. It would appear that the exploit would have negated the desired difficulty of the raid, which is entirely against the premise of an even harder version of an already trying test.

For PC players looking to catch up to console Guardians, just know that you must have a power level of 260 before attempting the Leviathan raid. When you get there, check out our detailed raid walkthrough.