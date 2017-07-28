PC Guardians unite! ‘Destiny 2’ PC beta opens up on August 28

Why it matters to you Destiny 2's PC beta is only a few weeks away, check the specifications to make sure your system is up to snuff.

PC gamers, it is time to ditch your warehouses full of useless Destiny guns for good, as the first chance for you to play Destiny 2 starts August 28. The beta will offer a glimpse of the full game’s new and expansive gameplay in both cooperative and competitive multiplayer.

A much-hyped title for some time now, Destiny 2 is set to debut on consoles first before its eventual launch on the PC. Its pre-release testing period has been much the same, with PS4 and Xbox One gamers given a chance to dive into the beta ahead of their PC counterparts between July 18 and 25, following an extension.

Bungie has not released any stats about that beta yet, but it does give us an idea of what we can expect in the PC version. It will give gamers a taste of the final game experience, letting players take on Destiny 2‘s first campaign mission called Homecoming, a three-player strike called The Inverted Spire, and a pair of additional competitive multiplayer modes, Control and Countdown, according to Polygon.

To make sure everyone is ready to dive into the beta, Bungie also released recommended and minimum specifications for it. It did clarify that these are beta only specifications and may not be reflective of requirements for the final game.

Minimum specifications

CPU Intel Core i3-3250, AMD FX-4350 or better Graphics Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD HD 7850 2GB or better Memory 6GB or more

Recommended specifications

CPU Intel Core i5-2400, AMD Ryzen R6 1600X or better Graphics Nvidia GTX 970, AMD R9 390 or better Memory 8GB or more

If you want to run Destiny 2 at its best, Bungie also offered a few upgrade recommendations for players looking to get themselves ready, though it appears to have some brand loyalty in its suggestions. Among recommendations for Nvidia GTX 1060s and Intel Core-i5 7400s, there was not an AMD CPU or graphics card to be found.

Whether your PC easily outstrips these recommendations though, or you are languishing toward the minimum end of the spectrum, you can look forward to enjoying the Destiny 2 beta in a month. It launches for those with pre-orders on August 28, opening up to all players on the 29th and comes to a close on August 31.

If that still seems a long way away, consider reading through Bungie’s guide on setting up clans in Destiny 2. They will play a major part in the game and there will be plenty of new tools to help manage yours in the future.

Destiny 2 launches on consoles on September 6 and on PC on October 24.