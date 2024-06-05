 Skip to main content
Bungie apologizes for rough Destiny 2: The Final Shape launch: ‘We’re truly sorry’

By
Key art for Destiny 2: The Final Shape. It shows three characters standing in front of an orange sky.
Bungie

The launch of Destiny 2’s The Final Shape expansion was highly anticipated by the player base, but it didn’t go smoothly. Its developer, Bungie, has apologized for all the interruptions, which have included skipped cutscenes, the inability to access the game’s servers, and more.

In a thread posted to X (formerly Twitter) early Wednesday morning, the team wrote out an apology, along with some explanations about what is being done to fix some of expansion’s the major issues. “If connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize,” the post reads. “We’re truly sorry if connection issues and instability is getting in the way of that experience, and we promise to keep working until these issues are resolved.”

Hey everyone, if connection issues have blocked you from playing or enjoying The Final Shape today, we want to apologize. We’re hard at work trying to resolve each of these issues as quickly as possible, and many of the connection issues from this morning have already been fixed.

&mdash; Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) June 5, 2024

The major issue called out in the thread is Currant errors, which caused players to get kicked out of the game, sometimes during inopportune moments like combat. This remains the team’s “highest priority issue to resolve,” according to the post. The thread also introduced some workarounds. If you somehow missed a cutscene, you can use the Replayable Missions node, which is located in the middle of Pale Heart, as a temporary solution until the issue is addressed.

Otherwise, players faced many familiar issues when trying to log into The Final Shape right at launch. While it was expected to go live on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with subsequent rollouts in other regions, many players couldn’t log in or experienced hiccups for hours. Online multiplayer games like Destiny 2 often have log-in and server problems at launch, and Bungie has a reputation for this among the community.

However, The Final Shape is referred to as the final chapter in the “Light and Darkness saga,” which started all the way back in 2014 with the very first Destiny campaign. It’s also the first full chapter released since Lightfall in February 2023. While there have been many Destiny 2 updates in the intervening months, this is a major release, and players were eager to get in.

“To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience,” a post published last year after a round of Bungie layoffs read. “We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made — a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years.”

For what it’s worth, it seems like more people have been able to log in and play through the campaign since the initial launch concerns. Bungie is continuing to work on issues, even instituting a restart of some of the servers.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
