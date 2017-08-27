Yankee outfielder sports cool Destiny 2 gear during Players Weekend

Why it matters to you Video games are entering the world of sports and entertainment with tie-ins to upcoming releases.

For the first “Players Weekend,” Major League Baseball encouraged everyone to have a little fun with alternate jerseys, creative nicknames, and even flashy colored bats to express themselves on the field. Video game fan Aaron Judge took it to a new level, sporting cleats and batting gloves promoting Destiny 2, the upcoming blockbuster game developed by Bungie.

Here’s a closer look at the #Destiny2-themed cleats that will be worn by @TheJudge44 this weekend. First up: Warlock cleats and gloves. pic.twitter.com/9TgBCsKJ8l — Destiny The Game (@DestinyTheGame) August 25, 2017

Judge is not only a first-time All-Star, he also won the Home Run Derby in July at the annual event in Miami. “I just think of myself as a little kid from Linden, Calif., getting to live a dream right now,” Judge told MLB.com. “This was awesome. It’s my first time coming to Miami, and the goal is to have some fun and compete.” He is also a dedicated gamer who visited Bungie in July for some behind-the-scenes previews of Destiny 2.

Judge is a big guy at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, and he wears #99 for the Yankees. His custom jersey name for Players Weekend? “ALL RISE,” of course. Judge said he had planned to just go with his last name, until one of his teammates convinced him otherwise.

“Man, are you kidding me? Get your brand out there. Everybody loves you,” Todd Frazier told him. “You put ‘All Rise’ on there, you know how many people are going to buy that jersey?”

While it’s nice to see the notoriously buttoned-up MLB relax a bit for one weekend, not everyone is a fan of the Players Weekend and they wish those dang kids would just get off their lawn. On the other hand, if you want to browse through them all, here’s a complete list of the jersey nicknames.

