Everything we know about Destiny 2 after the first gameplay demonstration

Destiny has pretty remarkable legs for a nearly three-year-old game. Players continue coming back to Bungie’s online loot-and-shooter thanks to continued updates adding new features and robust expansions like The Taken King and Rise of Iron. At this point, though, many fans are ready to move onto the next chapter in the series, the upcoming full-fledged sequel, Destiny 2.

Bungie and Activision finally pulled back the curtain on the game in a gameplay reveal event May 18, 2017, showing off a chunk of the game’s campaign, offering details on both competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes, as well as new side content and other social functions.

Thanks to the game’s first full trailer, which premiered shortly before the event, we know that the game will launch September 8, 2017, and that it will bring the series to PC. Most importantly, we finally know that the game will, in fact, be titled Destiny 2, and that it will take Guardians to distant worlds not seen in the original game.

Here is everything we know about Destiny 2.

An official announcement… and an impending attack?

Bungie’s first official, full-length trailer for Destiny 2 arrived on March 30, giving fans a brief glimpse of what to expect from the game when it launches in September. The trailer featured the characters Cayde-6 and Zavala, the leaders of the Hunters and Titans, respectively, and makes mention of antagonist Ghaul, as well as the loot-driven gameplay that was featured in the original game.

Prior to the trailer a teaser video earlier in the week, which also featured Cayde-6, voiced by Nathan Fillion, describing the invasion of the city — the primary social hub in Destiny.

In the first official gameplay demonstration, we learn that a massive attack orchestrated by Ghaul and the Cabal has effectively crippled humanity, with the Traveler — the mysterious floating structure that gives Guardians their seemingly supernatural powers — being stripped from humanity.

It’s coming to PC, but it might be late

Bungie officially confirmed that Destiny 2 would be coming to PC during the game’s first full trailer. As with the Xbox One and PC versions, several special editions are available, containing expansions, extra digital content, a USB charger, and even a laptop sleeve. The game will be sold exclusively through Blizzard’s Battle.net service, but may not arrive until after the previously announced console launch date.

There will be a beta

Just like with the original Destiny, which ran a beta test in July 2014 before the full game launched in September, Destiny 2 will feature a beta, and it will be available first to those who pre-order the game. The beta will begin at some point in the summer — if it follows the original game’s scheduling, you can expect to play it around July.

Start from scratch, pretty much

Players will be able to transfer their characters from Destiny to the sequel, at least on a visual level. Destiny characters will carry over to Destiny 2 as long as they meet certain criteria, Bungie said in a March, 2017, blog post. Your character must be at least level 20 and have completed the Black Garden mission — the final mission of the base game — to make the jump.

However, only character personalization traits such as class, race, and physical appearance will transfer, from Destiny to the sequel. Besides a familiar looking hero, expect to start from scratch.

“Sequels represent the start of a new adventure for every player, with new worlds to explore, new stories to tell, new powers to acquire, new loot to earn, and much more,” Bungie said. “This led us to a decision that would enable us to serve both the game and the player’s best interests: Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not carry forward. They will, however, remain accessible to you in Destiny 1.”

Presumably, this means that even when you transfer a character to Destiny 2, you can still play as that character in the original with all of your gear intact.

If it’s any consolation, Bungie said it plans to give seasoned players “honors that reflect your Destiny 1 accomplishments.”

Powerful new abilities

Though not all subclasses seen in the original Destiny will be making the leap to Destiny 2 (we’ve heard the “defender” will not be returning) a number of new “super” abilities will give Guardians new ways to take the fight to the Cabal. During a look at the game’s first campaign mission, “Homecoming,” we see a Guardian use a new “Dawnblade,” which appears to launch firebolts at targets on the ground, and the “Arcstrider” staff, which allows players to momentarily become a martial arts master and take out enemies with lightning-fast precision.