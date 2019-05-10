Share

Destiny 2 has been going strong since its release in 2017 and, while laying out the updates featured in version 2.2.2, Bungie is beginning to paint a picture of what players will be experiencing during the summer. Before that, though, players much sharpen their skills for the final opportunity to participate in Iron Banner during the Season of the Drifter and earn the Iron Burden triumph.

Players who have updated to Destiny 2 version 2.2.2 will likely be making a beeline for the Zero Hour, a new secret dungeon quest that will net Guardians the Outbreak Prime exotic pulse rifle. The rifle was vaulted previously but makes its valiant return as a reward for the game’s dedicated community. It’s going to take some hard work and coordination to attain, though, because there is a timer that will be ticking down on each attempt.

Destiny 2’s 2.2.2 patch fixed an issue with an Iron Ruby shader reward just in time for the return of Iron Banner. The shader can be earned by dismantling a reward in your inventory or one of the Iron Banner rewards that you earn during the event’s final phase during the Season of the Drifter. Iron Banner starts at 10 a.m. PT on May 14 and ends at 10 a.m. on May 21. Completing weekly bounties while it’s going on can earn you a new pistol or grenade launcher. This is also the last hurrah for the Iron Burden experiment where players tally their kills with their Power levels lowered by 100.

In a snapshot of the future for Destiny 2, Bungie announced that the Season of Opulence will start on June 4. This coincides with the launch of the new raid, Crown of Sorrow, which launches on the first day of the season. In celebration, the studio is hosting a race to finish the rain on day one for all owners of the Annual Pass. If you’re one of the Guardians lucky enough to have all of your squadmates available for the race, the Crown of Sorrow race will start at 4 p.m. PT on June 4. Each season comes with more challenges and Bungie will be revealing more about the Season of Opulence in the near future.