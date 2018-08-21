Digital Trends
Nero shows off his sweet new demon-killing arm in ‘Devil May Cry 5’ trailer

Felicia Miranda
During the Inside Xbox show at Gamescom 2018, Capcom announced that Devil May Cry 5 will be releasing on the Xbox One, Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC on March 8, 2019.

Along with the announcement, a trailer debuted with intense gameplay featuring demon hunter Nero and his new weapons, the Devil Breakers. Devil Breakers are mechanical arms designed by Nero’s partner Nico, that grant him some special powers in fighting against a new demonic threat – seeds from a demon tree that are quickly taking over Red Grave City. In Devil May Cry 5, Nero’s set up his own demon hunting business that he runs out of a van, and his new arms are going to help him get back on his feet.

In the trailer, we see Nero’s first arm called the Overture Devil Breaker. Its simple appearance makes it easy for him to roam through the city unnoticed. But don’t let that fool you. Its electrical power is strong enough to deter any demons that may attempt to take him down.

His other arm, the Gerbera Devil Breaker,  deals out a devastating shockwave designed to target enemies and reflect their attacks. Nero can also use it to launch himself through the air, a perfect tactic for evading during a battle.

The Devil Breakers,  along with Nero’s famed sword ‘Red Queen,’ and handgun, ‘Blue Rose’ add a new dynamic to Nero’s combat in Devil May Cry 5. Towards the end of the trailer, Dante is shown momentarily with his own set of new moves that include him dual-wielding two-halves of his motorcycle like chainsaws and using it as an unstoppable battering ram against his enemies.

After a ten-year-long hiatus, it looks like we’ll finally be able to play as our favorite demon hunters once again. So far, it’s been confirmed that Dante and Nero will be two of three playable characters in Devil May Cry 5 with a third that has yet to be announced. Will it be Virgil? It appears that we won’t be finding that bit of information out this week but we’re expecting to see Capcom reveal the mystery character before the game’s release date on March 8, 2019.

