 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Activision Blizzard fined over Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions

Tomas Franzese
By

Activision Blizzard is being fined by the PEGI (Pan-European Game Information) Complaints Board and Enforcement Committee over the inclusion of microtransactions in its 2022 mobile game Diablo Immortal.

This news comes just after Nintendo got sued in North America over its implementation of loot box microtransactions in Mario Kart Tour. However, this decision comes from the European game ratings board PEGI after a reassessment of Diablo Immortal’s rating. Activision Blizzard, along with Hunt: Showdown Bounty Hunter — Limited Edition publisher Plaion, got fined over not properly disclosing the presence of microtransactions in their games when disclosing information to PEGI for a game rating. That’s a shocking omission in Diablo Immortal’s case, considering just how much it entices players to spend money on the game.

Recommended Videos

“Both games were published in 2022 and although they contain paid random items (like loot boxes or card packs), this was not disclosed to PEGI when the games were submitted for a rating license,” a description of the case says. “Since this amounts to a violation of the rules described in the PEGI Code of Conduct, the PEGI Enforcement Committee sanctioned both companies with a fine of 5000€. The companies had also taken immediate action to update relevant store listings and marketing materials.”

A fine of only 5,000 Euros is an extremely small drop in the bucket for a company like Activision Blizzard; Diablo Immortal alone was estimated to be making $1 million a day around its launch by Appmagic. Still, it’s a noteworthy slap on the wrist and will hopefully encourage companies like Activision Blizzard to be more open and honest about the presence and relevance of microtransactions in their games. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE is held back by one thing, but it’s not the screen
Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE (2022)

The iPhone SE (2022)’s small 4.7-inch screen must make it pretty bad for playing games like Diablo Immortal, right? After all, the game’s screen is busy most of the time, and when there's plenty going on, everything looks pretty small -- even on a big-screen phone like the Asus ROG Phone 6.

Is Apple’s smallest, cheapest brand new iPhone too compromised to really enjoy games like Diablo Immortal?
What’s inside counts
The iPhone SE isn’t the first phone you think of if you’re planning to play a lot of games, but at $429, it’s very tempting if you’re looking for a cheap way into Apple phone ownership (or aren’t keen on very large phones). The specification doesn’t make any decision much easier, as this is a seriously powerful device.

Read more
Another Activision Blizzard QA team forms a union
The Blizzard Entertainment booth at Chinajoy China Digital Interactive Entertainment Expo.

Quality assurance testers at Blizzard Albany, one of the studios that works under the Activision Blizzard umbrella, has announced the formation of a new union.

https://twitter.com/WeAreGWAAlbany/status/1549424662966312960

Read more
Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition is under investigation again
The Blizzard Entertainment booth at Chinajoy China Digital Interactive Entertainment Expo.

Even authorities overseas are placing Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard under intense scrutiny. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority has launched an investigation into the deal made between the Xbox powerhouse and the Call of Duty publisher in January.

According to a report from CNBC, the CMA released a statement saying that the investigation would "consider whether the deal would harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers -- for example, through higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice." As such, it will be collecting information from interested third parties until July 20.

Read more