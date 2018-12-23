Digital Trends
Gaming

Discord secures $150 million in funding, valued at over $2 billion

Georgina Torbet
By

Discord is hugely popular chat app for gamers, and the company is seeking to move into selling games as well. Back in October the company launched the Discord Store for games, meant to rival the massive Steam Store. And now Discord has announced that it has secured $150 million in funding, with a valuation of $2.05 billion.

The last time Discord raised cash was in April of this year, when they raised $50 million in funding at a $1.65 billion valuation. The company has only grown since then, as the influx of further cash and higher valuation demonstrate. The latest funding came primarily from investment group Greenoaks Capital, as well as from other funders like Firstmark, Tencent, IVP, Index Ventures, and Technology Opportunity Partners.

With this cash injection, Discord will expand the scope of their store. The store gained more attention recently when Discord announced that it would split revenue from game sales with the developers for self-published titles at a rate of 90/10, making it a more attractive option financially speaking than the 70/30 split offered by Steam. The Discord Store is definitely smaller in scope and audience than the behemoth Steam Store right now, but Discord is showing that it is looking to close that gap.

The main focus of Discord will continue to be its chat service, which allows users to talk via text or voice and is a common tool used by clans, guilds, and other gaming groups. The chat service is offered for free for all users but has an option to purchase a “Nitro” subscription that gives benefits like unlimited access to a library of games and extra features in chat. At $10 per month, Nitro could be a compelling option for gamers who want to play through a lot of titles without having to shell out for each one. However, the catalogue of games available skews more towards indie and casual games, which may not be appealing to Discord’s primary audience of hardcore gamers.

The investment in the Discord Store opens up another avenue of funding for the company, and is a smart move to monetize the gaming audience that Discord has access to thanks to its popularity as a chat interface.

Don't Miss

Microsoft's Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game consoles
game designer will wright mastercall masterclass feat
Gaming

Everybody wants to rule the world. Sims creator Will Wright shows you how

The Sims and Spore designer Will Wright is sharing his game development knowledge, but he had to learn the tools of the trade by trial and error. We talk to him about his journey and what’s in store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Holidays wreaking havoc on your pockets? Check out these free PS4 games

Not everyone has sixty bucks laying around to pick up the next biggest game. Sometimes, you have to settle for what you can get and that might be what's free! Here are the best free PS4 games you can get right now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mercy healing Bastion
Gaming

Not even a Valkyrie can save ‘Overwatch’ from the toxicity against its healers

Blizzard’s Overwatch introduces some of the most versatile healers in gaming, but the online toxicity is tearing them apart. We spoke with a number of players of the support class, who have had to deal with Mercy’s rework, insults, and…
Posted By Diego Arguello
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

Xbox One vs. PS4: Which console is king in 2018?

We pit the Sony PlayStation 4 against Microsoft’s Xbox One in 10 different categories, ranging from apps to controllers, to determine which system is truly worth your hard-earned money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges
Gaming

Don your best winter Fortnite skin and let's search between the three ski lodges

The Fortnite season 7, week 3 challenges have arrived and the hardest will task you to search between 3 ski lodges to find a sparkling hidden treasure. Luckily, we've got the solution right here for you.
Posted By Cody Perez
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining' sends our web-slinging hero out in style

Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining offers an exciting end to The City That Never Sleeps DLC saga. A renewed emphasis on the major characters gives it a lot of heart, and the side content is the best of we've played in the expansions.
Posted By Steven Petite
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

The best lightweight gaming laptop? We compare the Razer Blade and Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 vs. Razer Blade is a battle for the best lightweight gaming laptop in the world right now and it's a close call. Each has something going for them, but there can only be one winner. Which one will it be?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Overwatch
Gaming

Blizzard launches ‘Discipline Tracker’ to name and shame ‘Overwatch’ cheaters

Blizzard has brought in a new system to name and shame cheaters who break Overwatch's rules. The Discipline Tracker lists the players who have been disciplined by Blizzard for breaking the rules.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

The 10 best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We've got the answers, and our best weapon guide will make sure you know what to look for.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game consoles

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
star citizen hits one million backers fighter
Gaming

Single-player ‘Star Citizen’ campaign ‘Squadron 42’ aims for 2020 beta release

Supporters of Star Citizen who have been waiting for the release of Squadron 42 will have to wait a bit longer to play the game, as creator Chris Roberts announced that the beta should be available to play in 2020.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
world champion zero picks best super smash bros ultimate fighter inkling
Gaming

World champion ZeRo weighs in on best ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ fighter

The best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, according to world champion Gonzalo "ZeRo" Barrios, is none other than Inkling from Splatoon. The fighter is capable of dealing massive damage through the ink mechanic.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
pirate mmo atlas launch delays frustrate gamers ghost ship
Gaming

Pirate MMO ‘Atlas’ frustrates gamers and streamers with launch delays

Atlas, the pirate MMO from the studio behind ARK: Survival Evolved, has caused frustration among gamers due to launch delays. In one instance, after a countdown timer to the game's release reached zero, nothing happened.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit