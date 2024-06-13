 Skip to main content
Using Discord on PlayStation 5 is about to get a lot easier

A Discord popup on a PS5 home screen. Says Direct Voice Chats at the top with some users listed below it.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Communicating while in a Helldivers 2 party with friends will soon be easier than ever, as PlayStation announced Thursday that it’ll be rolling out built-in Discord voice chat to PlayStation 5 consoles.

While Discord voice chat has been available on the PS5 since last year, you needed to use an outside app on your mobile device or computer to access it. With the latest update, all you’ll need to do is go to the Discord tab on the console after linking your PlayStation and Discord accounts together, then choose the server, channel, or DM you want to join. So no more looking for your phone to start chatting.

The feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, those located in the Americas are last on the list. PlayStation is starting with Japan and other Asian countries, then Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, and finally, the American continents. No official dates have been set, yet, but once it’s available, make sure you install the latest update.

PlayStation also announced that it’ll be rolling out PlayStation Network profile sharing, allowing users to share their info with a link or QR code through the PS App or a console.

Sony and Discord’s partnership has been gradual. The original announcement was in 2021, with Sony making a minority investment in the company. This was after acquisition talks between Discord and Xbox ended, although Discord integration with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One was added later. Notably, players have been able to use integrated console Discord voice chat since 2022.

Over time, Discord has become the de facto video game chat app. That was the case on PC and mobile, but since being added to Xbox and PlayStation, it’s more ubiquitous than ever. Now it just needs to be added to Nintendo Switch and it’ll be everywhere.

Carli Velocci
