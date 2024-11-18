 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Play Dynasty Warriors: Origins this week thanks to its new PS5 demo

By
A character performs a leaping attack in Dynasty Warriors Origins.
Koei Tecmo

Dynasty Warriors: Origins can change the long-running series forever, and players can check it out ahead of its 2025 release with a new demo out for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro on November 22.

The demo will showcase the Battle of Sishui Gate level, which was what was on display at the Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. However, head of developers Omega Force at Koei Tecmo Games wrote in a PlayStation Blog post that it’ll feature new elements to a provide “a more substantial and challenging battle.” Players will also be able to choose between various difficulty levels and won’t have to deal with any time limits.

Recommended Videos

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will also be enhanced for PS5 Pro users, meaning it’ll make use of the new PSSR upscaling tech for better visuals. Basically, you’ll get improved visuals all around with the enhanced version.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Gameplay Features | PS5 Games

Dynasty Warriors: Origins, which comes out January 17, 2025, switches up the established formula by having fewer playable characters for a tighter story. So, you can’t create your warrior or play through a variety of officers across different factions. You instead play the nameless Wanderer, who will rise in the ranks as the game progresses. However, you’ll still take part in gigantic battles, with Koei Tecmo touting “1 vs. 1,000 action.” And with the power of modern platforms, you’ll get to see all of those troops.

Related

And while you’ll be playing a nameless protagonist, there will be companions to play, and you’ll still be able to customize the Wanderer’s kit.

The game will also be available for preorder on November 22. Players will get a bonus costume from a collaboration with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Quiz: Can you tell the difference between these PS5 and PS5 Pro screenshots?
A PS5 Pro that's floating in front of a gray background. It's turned to the side.

Ever since the PlayStation 5 Pro was first revealed, I've seen a common refrain from some skeptics: "I don't see a difference!"

I was in the same boat when Mark Cerny introduced the console in a YouTube video back in September. A compressed YouTube stream just isn't the best way to communicate a console that both increases resolution and frame rate. I only started to see just how different the PS5 Pro looks compared to the base model once I could see them side by side in my own home. It took me some time -- and a lot of eye straining -- to spot some of the finer details outside of its more obvious AI-upscaling benefits, but I was able to see them eventually. The PS5 Pro does improve image quality, but is the bump enough to justify a $700 purchase?

Read more
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

The PlayStation  launched without many features that we loved from the PS4 . Over the years, a few have come back, but what about themes? These could be earned, downloaded, or purchased, and some even came included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here's whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console or change the background.
Does the PS5 have themes?

No, the PS5 does not have any themes. Instead, whenever you highlight a game or app on your home screen, the background will change to art related to that game, as well as show more information on it. While far from ideal, it is the closest we are likely to get to the themes we had on our PS4.
Can you change the background on a PS5?
Again, due to the PS5 dynamically changing the background depending on what you're currently looking at, there's no way to alter your background at this time. Since the background is constantly changing, even if you had a custom image, it would always be changing as you cycled through games. There are a few other ways you can customize your PS5, however, unless Sony gives us the option with an update, there's no way to set a theme on your PS5.

Read more
Is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update on consoles and mobile? Switch, PS5, Xbox, more
Stardew Valley

There are few cozy games as successful and beloved as Stardew Valley, so it's no wonder it has received regular updates since its 2016 release.

The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley was released back in March 2024 for PC, adding new festivals and events, NPC dialogues, farm types, more pets, and much more. Unfortunately, the update did not immediately release on consoles, leaving farmers playing on smartphones, Switch, Xbox or PlayStation waiting for all the new content.

Read more