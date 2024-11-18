Dynasty Warriors: Origins can change the long-running series forever, and players can check it out ahead of its 2025 release with a new demo out for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Pro on November 22.

The demo will showcase the Battle of Sishui Gate level, which was what was on display at the Tokyo Game Show earlier this year. However, head of developers Omega Force at Koei Tecmo Games wrote in a PlayStation Blog post that it’ll feature new elements to a provide “a more substantial and challenging battle.” Players will also be able to choose between various difficulty levels and won’t have to deal with any time limits.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will also be enhanced for PS5 Pro users, meaning it’ll make use of the new PSSR upscaling tech for better visuals. Basically, you’ll get improved visuals all around with the enhanced version.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins - Gameplay Features | PS5 Games

Dynasty Warriors: Origins, which comes out January 17, 2025, switches up the established formula by having fewer playable characters for a tighter story. So, you can’t create your warrior or play through a variety of officers across different factions. You instead play the nameless Wanderer, who will rise in the ranks as the game progresses. However, you’ll still take part in gigantic battles, with Koei Tecmo touting “1 vs. 1,000 action.” And with the power of modern platforms, you’ll get to see all of those troops.

And while you’ll be playing a nameless protagonist, there will be companions to play, and you’ll still be able to customize the Wanderer’s kit.

The game will also be available for preorder on November 22. Players will get a bonus costume from a collaboration with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.