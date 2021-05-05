  1. Gaming

EA acquires Super Mega Baseball studio as it doubles down on sports games

By

EA has acquired Metalhead Software, the studio behind the Super Mega Baseball series, as the video game developer doubles down on sports games.

Metalhead Software, an independent studio, most recently developed and published Super Mega Baseball 3. The game was a hit with critics that gained a niche following last summer. EA Sports Executive Vice President Cam Weber says that the deal will help the developer grow its brand of sports game.

“We’re all players of Super Mega Baseball, and we’ve long admired the work of the Metalhead team,” said Weber in a press release. “It’s a unique and beloved franchise among sports gamers — the balance and depth of gameplay, and the unique style of the content, make it superfun to play with friends. We look forward to supporting and investing in the team so they can continue to build out more amazing games that delight sports fans around the world.”

????We’ve got a Super Mega Huge Announcement!@MetalheadSoft, makers of @SupMegBaseball are joining @EA! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Sh29ugE8i6

&mdash; EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) May 5, 2021

The acquisition is part of a larger trend at EA as it strengthens its sports label. In recent months, EA has announced a new PGA game and a college football title. It recently acquired developer Codemasters, the studio behind the F1 racing series.

It’s all part of a coordinated effort for EA, which highlighted its commitment to the EA Sports label in a press release. “EA Sports continues to expand, and we’re deeply excited to create more unique and interactive experiences that blur the lines between sports and entertainment,” says Weber.

EA did not disclose the exact terms of the acquisition. It plans to discuss more specifics on what games Metalhead is working on next at a later date.

