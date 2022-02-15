  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Xbox Game Pass adds Madden 22, but loses Titanfall

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft revealed on Xbox Wire the Xbox Game Pass titles we can expect in the back half of February. While Total War: Warhammer 3 and Madden NFL 22 are coming to the service, it’s an otherwise quiet lineup preceding the removal of some good indie games and the original Titanfall.

Total War: Warhammer III is the latest game in Sega’s real-time strategy game series based on the popular board game. The game sits at a score of 87 on review aggregate site Metacritic and is a day one Game Pass title —  but it’s only available on the PC version of the service.

The Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Madden NFL 22.

The next most notable title is Madden NFL 22. EA’s annual football franchise is one of the most popular series in gaming. It will be available through EA Play (an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bonus) on console and PC.

Outside of that, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect a couple of simulation games on console, as well as Alice: Madness Returns on PC and the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the cloud. Here’s the full list of titles joining Xbox Game Pass during the remainder of February: 

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Madden NFL 22
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator
  • Roboquest
  • Galactic Civilizations III 
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Alice: Madness Returns

Outside of the new games, Microsoft also added touch controls to the Xbox Cloud Gaming versions of the following titles: 

  • Dreamscaper
  • Firewatch
  • Lake
  • The Pedestrian
  • Yakuza 3 Remastered
  • Yakuza 4 Remastered

Finally, there are the titles that will be removed. We’ll say goodbye to some great indie games like Hypnospace Outlaw, but the delisting of Titanfall will sting the most. While servers will remain active, EA and Respawn made the decision to delist the original Titanfall on March 1. Check out the full list of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass below: 

  • Titanfall
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Killer Queen Black
  • Stealth Inc 2
  • Touhou Luna Nights

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Why I chose NordVPN over ExpressVPN — and you should too

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Have an unsupported PC? Windows 11 has a message for you

Laptop screen featuring a Windows update screen.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for February 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

Acer - Chromebook 311 – 11.6” HD Display – MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core – 4GB LPDDR4X – 32GB eMMC

This video conferencing monitor is $170 cheaper at Dell today

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor - S2422HZ

Ditch DirectX: It’s time to start using Vulkan with PC games

Vulkan in The Talos Principle.

Best Blink camera deals for February 2022

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

How to update your Roku device software

Roku remote in hand with Roku home screen in. the background.

The best foldable phone deals and sales for February 2022

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The most common Roku problems and how to fix them

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Bridgerton season 2 trailer hints at new romance and gossip

A scene from Bridgerton season 2.

Can’t wait for Elden Ring? Play these games in the meantime

The Hardern Hero from Mortal Shell wears gold armor and holds an axe.