Xbox Game Pass adds Madden 22, but loses Titanfall

Microsoft revealed on Xbox Wire the Xbox Game Pass titles we can expect in the back half of February. While Total War: Warhammer 3 and Madden NFL 22 are coming to the service, it’s an otherwise quiet lineup preceding the removal of some good indie games and the original Titanfall.

Total War: Warhammer III is the latest game in Sega’s real-time strategy game series based on the popular board game. The game sits at a score of 87 on review aggregate site Metacritic and is a day one Game Pass title — but it’s only available on the PC version of the service.

The next most notable title is Madden NFL 22. EA’s annual football franchise is one of the most popular series in gaming. It will be available through EA Play (an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bonus) on console and PC.

Outside of that, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can expect a couple of simulation games on console, as well as Alice: Madness Returns on PC and the Mass Effect Legendary Edition on the cloud. Here’s the full list of titles joining Xbox Game Pass during the remainder of February:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Total War: Warhammer III

Madden NFL 22

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Roboquest

Galactic Civilizations III

Super Mega Baseball 3

Alice: Madness Returns

Outside of the new games, Microsoft also added touch controls to the Xbox Cloud Gaming versions of the following titles:

Dreamscaper

Firewatch

Lake

The Pedestrian

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Finally, there are the titles that will be removed. We’ll say goodbye to some great indie games like Hypnospace Outlaw, but the delisting of Titanfall will sting the most. While servers will remain active, EA and Respawn made the decision to delist the original Titanfall on March 1. Check out the full list of titles leaving Xbox Game Pass below: