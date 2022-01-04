  1. Gaming

Xbox Game Pass gets Mass Effect, The Outer Wilds, and more this month

Otto Kratky
By

Microsoft’s game streaming service is kicking off 2022 with an explosive list of additions. During January, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to eight new titles in total, including Mass Effect Legendary EditionSpelunky 2, and The Outer Wilds.

Starting today, however, Game Pass subscribers will be able to give a few other notable titles a try. Olija and The Pedestrian are now available on Game Pass, along with developer Buried Signal’s hand-drawn puzzle title, Gorogoa.

On Thursday, January 6, both The Outer Wilds and Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be made available on Game Pass. For anyone who hasn’t played the Mass Effect franchise yet, Legendary Edition is everything they’ll need to get into the series before Bioware releases its mysterious next Mass Effect game.

Similarly, it’s worth noting that the version of The Outer Wilds available as part of Game Pass won’t include the game’s Echoes of the Eye expansion. Along with the two games, Embr, which puts players in the shoes of freelance firefighters, will also be available on January 6.

Spelunky 2, the cave-diving roguelike platformer, is set to land on Game Pass on January 13 along with The Anacrusis, a wave-based cooperative shooter.

With the games coming onto Xbox Game Pass this month, some also have to leave. As of January 15, Game Pass subscribers will no longer have access to Desperados 3Ghost of a TaleKingdom Hearts 3Mount & Blade: WarbandPandemic, or Yiik: A Postmodern RPGPUBG: Battlegrounds will also be leaving Game Pass, although for a different reason. The battle royale title, perhaps trying to maintain its space in the genre, is going free-to-play on January 12.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony brings the world’s first QD-OLED TV to CES 2022

Sony 2022 A95K 4K QD-OLED TV.

TCL’s giant 98-inch 4K TV hits CES for under $8,000

TCL 2022 XL Collection 98-inch 4K QLED TV.

Sony claims mini-LED superiority with 2022 8K and 4K TVs

Sony 2022 Bravia XR TV lineup.

AMD CES 2022 keynote live blog

amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su

How to use Screen Time on iOS to cut down on your phone use

iOS screen time controls.

BenQ’s new 4K HDR projector is designed with gamers in mind

benq announces one of kind 4khdr projector x3000i x1300i

Get this 27-inch monitor for $190 at Dell today with fast delivery

A person wearing headphones sitting at a desk in front of a Dell 32 Curved monitor.

Common iPad Pro problems, and how to fix them

A close look of the iPad Pro connected to a keyboard.

When is my phone getting Android 12?

Google Pixel from the back.

Schlage’s Encode Plus Smart WiFi Deadbolt boasts iPhone, Apple Watch support

Schlage Encode Plus with Apple home keys open with Apple Watch.

TCL’s NXTWEAR AIR wearable display is like a cinema on your face

TCL NXTWEAR AIR wearable display.

TCL unveils 3 new TKEE tablets for kids at CES 2022

Front and back view of TCL's TKEE MINI tablet for kids against a colourful background.

TCL 30XE 5G And 30 V 5G are the latest additions to TCL’s 5G phone lineup

A press image showing the front and rear sides of the TCL 20 V 5G smartphone.