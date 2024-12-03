Put those foolish ambitions to rest: Elden Ring 2 isn’t coming anytime soon

Bad news, Tarnished: FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki says Elden Ring 2 is not in development.

Elden Ring is a tour de force that sent the popularity of Souls-like games absolutely through the roof, and its recent DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, only added to the hype. Fans have hoped for a sequel for a long time now, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Recommended Videos

Miyazaki, the creator of Elden Ring, gave an interview to the Japanese website Game Watch. When the interviewers asked about the future of the franchise, Miyazaki said the studio “is not considering Elden Ring 2,” but didn’t rule out other games set in the same world, according to Eurogamer.

FromSoftware also has more projects in the works, Miyazaki said, but didn’t drop any hints as to what the studio’s next title might be. Some theories include another Armored Core game after the studio posted job listings earlier this year that suggested a game set in a futuristic world. The studio is likely playing its cards close to the vest with a possible Sony acquisition hanging over it.

Elden Ring was both a commercial and a critical success that spawned a legion of dedicated fans, including a group that’s working on an anime adaptation of the franchise. A sequel would be a near-guaranteed hit for the studio, but FromSoftware has a history of leaving fans waiting for ages, with only the barest hints that a follow-up is on the way (that one’s for you, Bloodborne fans.)

If FromSoftware can’t deliver a direct sequel, perhaps a game set at a different point in the world’s timeline could be next. A game with a similar combat style, set in the midst of The Shattering, would be an absolute blast to play.