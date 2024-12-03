 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Put those foolish ambitions to rest: Elden Ring 2 isn’t coming anytime soon

By
Elden Ring gameplay
FromSoftware

Bad news, Tarnished: FromSoftware President Hidetaka Miyazaki says Elden Ring 2 is not in development.

Elden Ring is a tour de force that sent the popularity of Souls-like games absolutely through the roof, and its recent DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, only added to the hype. Fans have hoped for a sequel for a long time now, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Recommended Videos

Miyazaki, the creator of Elden Ring, gave an interview to the Japanese website Game Watch. When the interviewers asked about the future of the franchise, Miyazaki said the studio “is not considering Elden Ring 2,” but didn’t rule out other games set in the same world, according to Eurogamer.

Related

FromSoftware also has more projects in the works, Miyazaki said, but didn’t drop any hints as to what the studio’s next title might be. Some theories include another Armored Core game after the studio posted job listings earlier this year that suggested a game set in a futuristic world. The studio is likely playing its cards close to the vest with a possible Sony acquisition hanging over it.

The golden Erdtree in Shadow of the Erdtree.
FromSoftware

Elden Ring was both a commercial and a critical success that spawned a legion of dedicated fans, including a group that’s working on an anime adaptation of the franchise. A sequel would be a near-guaranteed hit for the studio, but FromSoftware has a history of leaving fans waiting for ages, with only the barest hints that a follow-up is on the way (that one’s for you, Bloodborne fans.)

If FromSoftware can’t deliver a direct sequel, perhaps a game set at a different point in the world’s timeline could be next. A game with a similar combat style, set in the midst of The Shattering, would be an absolute blast to play.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Elden Ring players are already struggling to beat Shadow of the Erdtree
The hand-to-hand combat style in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Difficulty is a well-known hallmark of FromSoftware games, and so the fact people are experiencing issues in the new Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, even against even common enemies, is unsurprising. However, even veteran players appear to be struggling. Many have taken to Steam to negatively review the game, which is now sitting at "Mixed" at the time of this writing.

Some of these complaints also cite performance issues, including stuttering and dropped frame rate. Publisher Bandai Namco and FromSoftware haven't commented on any upcoming fixes.

Read more
How to find and use the Prayer Room Key in Shadow of the Erdtree
Multiple players look out over a landscape with the Elden Ring co-op mod.

Calling Shadow of the Erdtree a DLC is kind of misleading when you actually enter the Land of Shadow and see just how massive this new region is. The base game was already massive, and this feels like another game about half its size was plopped into the world, with bosses, weapons, dungeons, and secrets all included. Among all the hidden areas and items, the most mysterious include the Prayer Room and the Prayer Room Key. Players may stumble upon one or the other -- most likely neither -- but almost certainly not both without some help. If you're interested in the lore of the game in particular, you will want to see what's hidden behind this very secluded door.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for bosses and NPCs in Shadow of the Erdtree.
Where to find the Prayer Room Key

Read more
Elden Ring’s pre-Shadow of the Erdtree patch makes its final boss much easier
An Elden Ring player sits on their horse and looks out at a castle ahead.

Publisher Bandai Namco has released the patch notes for the big pre-Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree update, and while a lot of the changes were expected, it features some small but exciting additions.

The most noteworthy change in version 1.12, buried in the "New inventory features" section, is the new ability to summon your steed Torrent in the final boss battle. Without spoiling anything, not only does the final battle come right after another equally difficult boss, but you'll need to do a lot of sprinting to avoid its attacks. Being able to use your trusty steed will make this a lot easier. And, quite frankly, you'll need all the help you can get when it comes to most boss battles.

Read more