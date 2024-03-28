 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This strategy game about photorealistic ants will have you bugging out

Giovanni Colantonio
By
A colony of ants wanders in Empire of the Ants.
Microids

I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

As a long day of meetings at last week’s Game Developers Conference came to an end, I walked into a conference room to play one last game. I didn’t know much about it beyond its title, Empire of the Ants, and the fact that it featured “photorealistic ants.” It was the exact kind of curiosity-inducing sales pitch that I seek out at video game events like this, though I wasn’t expecting much more than an oddball curiosity. When I finally sat down at a PC and saw hundreds of intricately detailed ants milling around, my eyes bugged out.

Recommended Videos

Welcome to the colony

Empire of the Ants sports a truly unique premise. It’s a real-time strategy game based on a French science fiction novel of the same name. Players take control of one ant marching through the woods, though they command an entire colony with some clever controls. Some quick story setup introduced me to a bit of the insect conflict: I’m tasked with protecting the colony from the elements and invading bugs.

So much stands out at first glance that it’s hard to know where to start in explaining it all. For one, the ants are indeed photorealistic to a degree that’s sure to be sickening for those who find bugs creepy. Since the camera is placed at a close third-person perspective behind my ant, I get to see every intricate detail as it trots around. The developers at Tower Five stress that they’ve gone for realism in almost every respect — even ones that seem invented for a video game. When I jump, launching my ant across a patch of leaves, the developers on hand note that the motion is fairly close to how ants actually leap.

An ant crawls up a tree in Empire of the Ants.
Microids

Another technical magic trick comes when I crawl onto a log and quickly realize that I’m not bound to flat surfaces. I’m able to walk up and around any surface, just as a real insect can. I test that out by snaking my way around an intricately detailed piece of wood, even twirling around a twig. Later, I climb up onto a leafy sprout and find myself twisting all the way around a small green leaf. That traversal immediately makes Empire of the Ants feel unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before; it’s like grounding Super Mario Odyssey’s core gimmick in natural realism.

After taking some time to marvel at the beautifully detailed world, I quickly get introduced to the strategic elements. It starts when I stumble on a nest. A piece of UI pops up around it, allowing me to decide what breed of ants I want to spawn. I can choose warriors that attack at close range, spitters that shoot acid from afar, worker ants that focus on carrying objects, and more. I start by selecting some warriors and dozens of red ants spew from the ground. (I can’t stress enough how much this is not for people who have a fear of bugs.)

Tower Five says that one of its main goals here was to make a strategy game that felt natural on a controller. Impressively, the studio seems to have pulled that off. I’m easily able to command my warriors by selecting the crew with one button and tapping another to place a marker that they’ll follow. I direct them to a close-by nest, where they immediately go to war with some termites. A surprisingly brutal battle unfolds around me in passive fashion, but my crew comes out victorious.

A spider towers before an ant in Empire of the Ants.
Microids

When I grab two more breeds of ants, I find that I can easily flip between which pack I want to control at any given time. It reminds me a bit of how Pikmin 4 handles its controls, letting players select a specific Pikmin type that they want to command. Late in the demo, I sent my warriors to clear out one nest while my workers collected materials from a pinecone and brought it back to another nest. More advanced (but still easy to grasp) controls let me pair ant types up or split them into separate crews, allowing me to more efficiently multitask and manage up to seven packs at once.

What I’ve yet to see here is where the story goes or how engaging the core strategy game will be over the long term. By the end of my demo, it felt like all I had really done was take over some nests, collect a few resources, and watch my ants passively go to war with some small foes. I’m hoping that there’s a little more to do and manage outside of the small area I demoed, and I’m especially hoping I get to see my ants take on some larger foes (bring on the rodents, I say).

Seeing — and playing — is believing here. Empire of the Ants is a pure design flex in every respect. It’s a visual spectacle that makes the most of Unreal Engine 5 and its shaping up to be a surprisingly approachable strategy game that fixes the genre’s gamepad struggles. It’s the exact kind of game that people will need to show their friends to confirm to them that it’s as jaw-dropping as they think. If you can stomach seeing hundreds of creepy crawlers up close, this is one you likely won’t want to miss.

Empire of the Ants is set to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC later this year.

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Get 15% off this extremely comfortable Razer gaming chair
Razer - Iskur Gaming Chair.

If you want an extremely comfortable experience while you're playing your favorite video games, you should set aside some cash to invest in a quality gaming chair. Here's a premium option that you wouldn't regret buying -- the Razer Iskur gaming chair, which is on sale from Razer with a 15% discount that pulls its price down to just $510 from $600. There's no telling how much time is remaining before the savings of $90 get taken down though, so if you're interested in this bargain, you're going to have to complete your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Razer Iskur gaming chair
The Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair is now available, but the first model, the Razer Iskur gaming chair, remains a worthwhile purchase today. Its ergonomic design features a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve that supports your spine, instead of other gaming chairs' lumbar pillows that shift over time, as well as a memory foam head cushion. The Razer Iskur gaming chair is also wrapped in multi-layered synthetic leather that's not only tougher than the standard PU leather, but also more comfortable, and its high-density foam cushions that mold to your body shape while still providing the proper support.

Read more
This bundle deal saves you $1,000 on an Alienware PC and monitor
An Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop alongside a gaming monitor on a desk.

You don't have to go through gaming PC deals and monitor deals yourself because there are bundles like this one from Dell -- the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop and the Alienware 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for a package price of $2,900, which is $1,000 less the original price of $3,900. It's still not cheap, but you'll be getting a top-of-the-line gaming rig with just one purchase. You'll have to hurry with the transaction though, as we're not sure if the bundle will still cost cheaper than usual by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC and 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor
It's the Alienware Aurora R16 that sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains a worthwhile purchase because of the power that it packs. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications make it more than enough to run the best PC games without any issues. The gaming desktop also features a 1TB SSD for ample storage space, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Read more
Marvel Rivals turns Overwatch into the Earth’s mightiest superhero shooter
A lot of heroes fight in Marvel Rivals

The “hero shooter” is a popular competitive multiplayer game subgenre where players control characters with powerful preset abilities rather than a customizable loadout. Although "hero" is right there in the subgenre name, and Overwatch proved how well superheroes could work with the concept, we haven't gotten a true attempt at this style of game from Marvel or DC.

Marvel Rivals is out to change that, starting with its first open alpha this May.

Read more