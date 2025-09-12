Everything announced at the September Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Galaxy Movie AND games, Metroid Prime 4, and more

Just in time for Mario’s big 40th birthday, we have a massive Nintendo Direct to dissect. Traditionally, Directs only last around half an hour, but Nintendo is pulling out all the stops for this one. We started off with a ton of Mario news, including a look at the next feature film, some ports, and a new Yoshi game coming to Switch 2. We finally got a release date for Metroid Prime 4, and some major surprises that make this easily the best Nintendo Direct in years. Check out all the announcements below.
Miyamoto opened the show to share how Nintendo is celebrating Mario’s 40th birthday, including the new movie reveal
Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto appeared to start off the direct, revealing a new museum exhibit showcasing tons of Mario history, as well as announcing the third section to the Super Mario theme park. In Kyoto, Nintendo is sponsoring an upcoming marathon. But the big reveal for us Mario fans was a first look at the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the sequel to the hit Super Mario Movie. All the main stars of the first film will return to repraise their roles, including Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.
Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 are heading to Switch 2
If you thought we were only getting a Galaxy movie, think again. Two of the best 3D Mario games are coming to the Switch 2. While Galaxy was released on the Switch, it was only available for a limited time, so many of us never got our chance to play it. This bundle won’t have that unnecessary restraint and is coming on October 2 physically and digitally for Switch and Switch 2, with new Amiibos to boot. You can even buy Rosalina’s storybook as a physical item.
Hit the court in a new Mario Tennis game
Mario Tennis Fever brings the hit tennis game to Switch 2 with new moves, equipment, items, and a total of 38 characters. Modes include a tournament mode, challenge mode, Mix it UP mode with strange Wonder Effects, and online casual and ranked modes. A major surprise is an Adventure mode where baby versions of all the characters must face off against monsters…in tennis, of course.
Yoshi’s next game is on the way
There’s no new Mario game just yet, but Yoshi is starring in his next story-book adventure that looks like a mix of Yoshi’s Island and Yoshi Story. Yoshi will explore a storybook in a new charming 2D platformer called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, launching next Spring.
Hades 2 hits 1.0
After a long time in early access on Steam, the highly anticipated roguelike Hades 2 is finally ready for its full 1.0 release and is coming to Switch 2 and Switch on September 25.
The Dragon Quest 7 remake is real!
We all hoped it was true, but it’s official: Dragon Quest 7 is back and looking better than ever called Reimagined. This ground-up remake gives fans new and old a chance to revisit one of the most beloved entries of the iconic series on February 5, 2026.
Metroid Prime 4 finally gets a release date
The last major Switch 2 game of the year, Metroid Prime 4, finally has a release date of December 4, alongside the reveal of a hype new motorcycle to explore what looks like a giant hub world.
Resident Evil in the palm of your hand
Resident Evil Requiem is somehow squeezing its way onto the Switch 2. The trailer looks very impressive for being on the Switch 2, though there are some noticeable concessions. Still, this is a huge game to get on Nintendo consoles and is promising for future Switch 2 ports. It will arrive on February 27, the same day as other platforms, alongside ports of Resident Evil 7 and 8 to let players catch up on the most recent story arc.
Fire Emblem fans, now’s your time
At long last, a new Fire Emblem game is on the way. The tactical combat looks as crisp as ever, but it’s the characters and social elements we really care about. From what it looks like, there are a ton of winners in the design department here, but we have to wait until we play to see if their personalities match. Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave will hit Switch 2 sometime in 2026.
Everything else announced
Not every announcement was huge, but I’m not leaving anything out! Here are all the smaller announcements from the Direct.
- Super Mario Bros Wonder is getting a Switch 2 Edition with new content. A new plaza has been added, built specifically for co-op and competitive action with friends. More content was promised to be revealed at a later date before it is released next Spring.
- If you’re a werido who likes the talking flowers from Mario, you can purchase one yourself next Spring.
- Storm Lancers from Probably Monsters got a new trailer for its co-op roguelike action. It is available today!
- Dinkum takes you to the wilderness of the outback in a stylized, cozy survival game that should hold you over until the next Animal Crossing game. Grab it on November 5 this year.
- No, it isn’t a new Splatoon, but it sure looks like one. Popucum is a game about working together to shoot your respective colors to progress.
- Time to dust off your Mii for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream. Fill your town with characters based on friends and family to live together and enjoy the island life in this casual sim. This will also launch next Spring.
- The classic Mortal Kombat: Legacy collection will finally let Nintendo fans play with blood instead of sweat starting on October 30.
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake gets a release date for the Switch 2 of January 22, 2026.
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark is a cool action and farming sim available now.
- Kirby Air Riders is getting a pair of new Amiibos.
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Impressionment shows off new characters, co-op, and finally gets a release date of November 6.
- The Nintendo Today app is getting a new Kirby game to check out.
- NSO + Expansion Pack is getting…Virtual Boy games? And it requires a replica Virtual Boy to insert your Switch or Switch 2 inside to play, kind of defeating the purpose.
- Horror fans should prepare themselves for a full remake of Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly, considered the most terrifying game in the series on Switch 2. It will launch early in 2026.
- More Switch 2 editions were showcased, like One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Overcooked 2, Stardew Valley, and Human Fall Flat, with new content and some adding mouse controls.
- Powerwash Simulator 2 is also blasting its way onto the Switch 2 with all new places and things to clean alone or in 4 player co-op. Grab it sometime this Fall.
- Suika Game Planet is a juicy new puzzler where you drop fruits from the outside of a circle to match and combine them. It will hit Switch and Switch 2 this Winter.
- Donkey Kong Bananza adds DK Island as a new paid DLC level with new rewards, cosmetics, and challenges like Emerald Rush. Best of all, it is available today!
- A new Pokémon spin-off game all about Ditto was the last thing we expected to see, but here we are. Playing as a Ditto pretending to be a human, players will learn moves from other Pokémon to shape the world to draw more Pokémon in this odd survival game called Pokémon Pokopia.
- Nintendo didn’t forget about Pokémon Legends: Z-A, though, and gave another quick look at the game before it releases on October 16.
- Pokémon pulled a hat-trick of trailers with a trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension paid DLC featuring two Mega Evolutions for Raichu.
- Danganronpa 2 brings the murderous deduction game to Switch 2, but also includes an additional story with all new victims and culprits to uncover next year.
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins is getting a Switch 2 port ahead of new paid DLC with new story paths launching on January 22, 2026.
- Announced at the last direct, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection showed the game in action. It arrives on March 13, 2026.
- The Direct wrapped up with a sizzle reel of smaller, previously announced games showing off their release dates.