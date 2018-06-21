‘Dangerous Driving’ from ex-Criterion developers sure sounds like ‘Burnout’

Share

The ex-Criterion developers at Three Fields Entertainment released the car-crashing game Danger Zone last year to mixed reviews, with critics appreciating its arcade action but seeing it as a small slice of what the Burnout series used to offer. The studio’s latest game, Dangerous Driving, seems to be a direct response to that criticism, and we can’t wait to get behind the wheel.

Like the Burnout series that Three Fields Entertainment’s Alex Ward worked on in the past, Dangerous Driving is “a closed-track competitive racing game featuring boost, takedowns, destruction, and the biggest car crashes seen in a racing game to date.”

Speaking to Eurogamer, Ward said the game “gets [him] back to making arcade racing,” which is a genre we’ve seen slightly ignored in recent years. As series like Forza and Gran Turismo has delivered more realistic and meticulously detailed racing simulations, we haven’t seen many developers take a lighter, explosion-heavy approach. Some have tried to work combative driving into their formula, such as Need for Speed Payback, but they haven’t been particularly successful.

Dangerous Driving is out for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC this winter, but you’ll be able to get your hands on Danger Zone 2 for the same systems July 13. Rather than take place in the “Test Area” of the first game, you’ll be able to crash eight different vehicles in 17 locations including the United States, United Kingdom, and even Spain — and they’re filled with traffic.

On Xbox One X, Danger Zone 2 will run at native 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, while the PlayStation 4 Pro will run the game at checkerboard 4K.

Electronic Arts reminded racing players of how much they miss the Burnout series in March with Burnout Paradise Remastered. The updated game comes with 4K and 60 fps support on both Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, and it includes eight different DLC packs.

Hopefully the success of Burnout Paradise Remastered will convince EA to invest in an all-new game, but if the publisher shies away, at least Three Fields is here to give us all the crashes and explosions we could ever ask for.