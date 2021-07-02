Popular esports team Faze Clan has announced that it is dropping Kay and suspending Jarvis, Teeqo, and Nikan after an alleged cryptocurrency scam. Faze Clan put out a press release on Twitter stating that the team had no involvement with the incident and condemns the alleged behavior of these four teammates.

The four members of Faze Clan were involved with the Save the Kids Token, a cryptocurrency that claims that portions of it will be donated to charity. They, along with other big influencers, were ambassadors to the crypto and bought into it before its public launch. Kay and the other three members of Faze Clan talked up and hyped the crypto until its launch day.

A statement from FaZe Clan. pic.twitter.com/HnPXpAoSYX — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 1, 2021

Before its launch, the Save the Kids Token had a rather high value, however, it plummeted the day it launched, with various ambassadors selling their shares. As of the time of writing, the site for the altcoin is currently down.

Because of the sudden drop in value the day it was publicly launched, the ambassadors were accused of committing a “pump-and-dump” scam. This is when a person or a group inflates the value of a thinly traded stock, or cryptocurrency in this case, and then sells all of it when it becomes more available to a larger audience.

Kay publicly apologized earlier this week, stating that he had no intention of promoting a possibly nefarious altcoin. Currently, Jarvis, Teeqo, and Nikan have not publicly said anything about Save the Kids following its public launch. Faze Clan has officially dropped Kay from the team and has suspended the other three players until further notice.

