A new trailer for the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI shows that it doesn’t just share a classic fantasy setting with games like Final Fantasy I, II, III, and IX, but a similar plot as well. The trailer, though, titled Ambition, teases an expansion on those old plotlines as well.

FINAL FANTASY XVI “AMBITION”

Final Fantasy 16 takes place in the land of Valisthea, which is shared by six uneasily peaceful factions: Rosaria, Sanbreque, Waloed, The Dhalmekian Republic, and The Iron Kingdom. Each of these kingdoms has taken plots of land near one of the six Mother Crystals of Valisthea. Now the rocky alliance of these powers is faltering thanks to the awakening of a dormant threat.

As shown in previous trailers, players take control of Rosaria’s first son, Clive, who is on a mission to protect his younger brother Joshua, the controller of the Phoenix. This trailer shows that the journey will most likely take the two and the rest of the party throughout the Kingdoms, where they’ll face off against different power leaders and their summonses like the shown Odin and Ifrit.

Final Fantasy XVI seems like it’s doing what Final Fantasy IX did for the series when it first launched. It’s looking like it’ll put the “fantasy” back in Final Fantasy thanks to its setting and story, similar to the series’ first three games. The classic elements are all here. A war between kingdoms, a new otherworldly threat, the crystal plot MacGuffins, and lots of summons. Though it seems to be expanding on that idea by bringing in more exploration and combat, too.

Final Fantasy 16 is set to release in the summer of 2023 on PS5.

