Final Fantasy fans were treated to a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake after listening to orchestral performances of music from the franchise on Sunday, June 9. That trailer closed with the long-awaited reveal of the game’s release date: April 16, 2020. It will launch on PlayStation 4 before that, though, on March 3.

The producers of Final Fantasy 7 Remake stated in the past that the game would be released in multiple parts and, in 2016, clarified that Final Fantasy 13, 13-2, and Lightning Returns were being used as the blueprint. The trailer makes no mention of multiple parts and here’s the story synopsis from the latest press release:

“Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy 7 Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite Soldier unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.”

There’s not a lot to discern from the summary from the press release and, while the description of the game sounds like a tiny chunk of the full Final Fantasy 7 experience, it’s not very different from the synopsis for the original game. Here’s the story summary from the PC port of FF7 on Steam:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organization which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, Soldier, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and Avalanche protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

A pre-order for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is live on retailer websites as well, but there’s no additional information included in the listings. Square Enix hosts its annual E3 conference later on Monday, and with the release date official, the studio likely has some other bits of new information to share.