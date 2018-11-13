Digital Trends
‘Final Fantasy XV’ mod remembers the RPG’s canceled DLCs and features

Aaron Mamiit
A Final Fantasy XV mod pays homage to the planned DLC and features that were canceled by Square Enix. The mod arrives amid the disappointment of gamers who were looking forward to more content for the acclaimed RPG.

Square Enix announced the cancellations last week, in a livestream titled Special Program that many Final Fantasy XV players thought would bear good news. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as it was revealed that almost all of the RPG’s upcoming DLC and features have been shelved.

Earlier this year, Square Enix said that there will be four more DLCs for Final Fantasy XV in 2019 — specifically episodes named Ardyn, Aranea, Luna, and Noctis. Only Episode Ardyn will push through, with a March 2019 release on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The DLC will be accompanied by a prologue in the form of a short-form anime, teasers for which will be released on December 15 and January 10.

However, the modder behind FFXV DLC Memorial, who goes by the name mrsaturn241, said that he “could handle” the loss of the episodes. The loss of the game’s level-building tool and improvements to the Mod Organizer was more painful to the modder, as those features were promised to players when they purchased Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition.

“Now that the story expansion of FFXV has been harshly curtailed by all these cancellations, at least having the modding tools would be some consolation,” the modder said.

Hajime Tabata, who replaced Tetsuya Nomura as Final Fantasy XV director, has also left Square Enix. It was unclear if Tabata’s departure was directly connected to the cancellation of the upcoming DLC and features, but the timing of the announcements suggests that they were somehow linked.

Square Enix’s Special Program livestream did not only contain bad news though. The long-awaited Final Fantasy XV multiplayer expansion, Comrades, finally received a release date, launching on December 12 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with new bosses, costumes, and weapons, for a price of $10 for those who have not already purchased a previous version. There will also be a crossover event with Final Fantasy XIV Online titled Adventurer from Another World, starting the same day as Comrades on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

