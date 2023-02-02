 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to change classes in Fire Emblem Engage

Jesse Lennox
By

Every character you get in Fire Emblem Engage will start off as a base class. While they can level up these classes, you aren't forced to keep everyone in the same class that they Start as, letting you more easily acheive better team compositions. This is a vital part of filling your ranks with diverse units, however,it isn't something you can do right away. There are several steps required before you can start turning archers into knights, but with our help, you won't miss a beat.

Difficulty

Easy

What You Need

  • Reach the required level

  • Reach the required weapon proficiency

  • Have the correct seal

Troops move around a grassy battlefield in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to change classes in Fire Emblem Engage

There are three things you need before you can start changing classes (or two if you are just switching between base classes). These are hitting the required level, getting enough weapon proficiency, and having the correct seal.

Step 1: You don't need to hit any specific level to change base classes, so feel free to do so whenever you wish. However, changing to an advanced class requires that unit to first hit level 10 in a specific base class. One example is a unit having to reach level 10 Sword Fighter to become a Swordmaster.

Step 2: Aside from being level 10, you will also need to train that unit up to have one or more weapon proficiency for that class. An example here would be the High Priest class requiring proficiencies in magic, staves, and martial arts, while the Berserker only requires proficiency in axes.

Weapon proficiency is gained by increasing the bond between that unit and the appropriate Emblem.

Related

Step 3: Finally, changing classes requires a seal. These can be awarded from battle, but also purchased in the Item Shop. Master Seals let you change from a base to an advanced class, while Second Seals let you change into special classes.

Step 4: Once you've met all the requirements, the actual act of changing a unit's class is done at the Somniel. Go into your inventory, select Change Class and select the class you want to change to. This will consume your seal, so while you can change again by getting or buying another, be sure before committing.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fire Emblem Engage class guide: class skills, strengths, and weaknesses
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters
The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games: 2023 and beyond
Link on island in the sky in Tears of the Kingdom.
Fire Emblem Engage gift guide: every character’s favorite gifts
nintendo switch five year cycle fire emblem engage characters
How to eliminate enemies with no ranged weapons in Fortnite
Main character attacking with melee weapon.
Even HBO’s The Last of Us can’t fully master the video game adaptation
Pedro Pascal with his finger to his mouth telling someone to be quiet in a scene from The Last of Us on HBO Max.
Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake: health upgrade locations
SpongeBob dive kicks in The Cosmic Shake.
The best PS5 headsets for 2023
SteelSeries Arctis 7P headset.
Legends of Runeterra 2023 road map outlined by Riot Games
Jinx fires her special weapon in Legends of Runeterra key art.
MLB The Show 23 returns to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch this March
Jazz Chisholm's cover art for MLB The Show 23.
How to charge a Nintendo Switch controller
Nintendo Switch
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best Alienware Deals: Save on gaming laptops, PCs and monitors
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.
The best video games of January 2023: Hi-Fi Rush, Dead Space, and more
Chai points a finger gun at a robot in Hi-Fi Rush.