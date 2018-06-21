Flip Grip lets you play Switch games like you’re back at the arcade

Share

Fangamer, a video game collectible company, launched a Kickstarter for a Nintendo Switch accessory called Flip Grip. The purpose of Flip Grip is to let Switch users play games in portrait mode.

Yes, at first glance, that sounds odd, as new Nintendo Switch titles do not support portrait mode. Flip Grip is aimed at retro gamers, and specifically for eShop ports that originally appeared as arcade cabinets. Games like Donkey Kong, Galaga, Dig-Dug, Pac-Man, and Ikaruga. All told, the number of eShop games that support vertical orientation is only 21 right now (you can check out the full list on the Kickstarter page). A small number indeed, but that figure should grow as more arcade games find their way onto the eShop.

Flip Grip is essentially a dock for your Switch. It has the same color palette as the Joy-Con grip and Switch console. The Switch slides in vertically and snaps in place. Then, like the Joy-Con grip, you simply slide each Joy-Con in on their respective sides and you’re good to go. That way, when you switch to portrait mode on a game like Pac-Man, you will get a more robust viewing area.

Currently, the only way to play these games properly in portrait mode is with the Joy-Cons disconnected in tabletop mode, which isn’t really convenient or practical since the Switch’s kickstand is for landscape viewing. Flip Grip remedies this nuisance for tabletop mode too, as it’s fitted with a kickstand of its own.

While using Flip Grip, you can still access the game card, headphone jack, and SD card. There are some tradeoffs to using it, though, as you cannot charge the system or turn off the power. The USB-C charging port and power button are blocked while in the grip.

It also should be noted that the Switch doesn’t automatically register that the Switch is in portrait mode like smartphones. You have to manually adjust the interface in-game.

Flip Grip is being developed by Retronauts co-host Jeremy Parish and engineer Mike Choi. As of writing, Flip Grip has received more than $13,000 of its $42,500 goal with 18 days left in the campaign.

Pledges of $12 or more get you one Flip Grip, while $24 and up gets you two and a discount on shipping. If the campaign’s goal is reached, Flip Grip has an estimated November delivery.