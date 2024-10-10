 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Football Manager 25 delayed a week after release date was announced

By
A woman standing on a soccer field in a parka.
Sega

Highly anticipated sports sim Football Manager 25 has been delayed out of November and into next year, the developer announced Thursday.

In a lengthy statement published to X (formerly Twitter) and its website, development studio Sports Interactive said the team needed more time to ensure it was up to certain standards, and that it’s targeting a March 2025 release window. While not specified, this seems to pertain to all versions of the game, including Football Manager 25 Touch on Nintendo Switch and the mobile version.

Recommended Videos

While the original November 26 release was only announced just last week, Sports Interactive had previously delayed announcing that date due to problems with development. These issues seem to have continued, according to the new statement.

Related

“In our last Development Update in September, we explained that we needed to push FM25’s original release back to give ourselves more time to deliver the best possible experience for this first instalment in a new era of Football Manager,” it reads. “This additional time has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards.”

Sports Interactive says Football Manager 25 will be a huge change to the series, as it not only adds the option to play through a women’s league for the first time, but also moves the series to the Unity engine for improved visuals and performance. Studio director Miles Jacobson wrote in that earlier blog post that development has been “challenging” in part due to the transition to Unity. “We knew that moving the entire game to the Unity engine was going to be a complex endeavor. As we’ve gotten deeper into the process and gained learnings, it’s fair to say it’s been trickier than we originally anticipated,” he wrote.

This led to the team having to cut familiar game modes, including international management (although it will still be in the mobile version). Jacobson promised it’ll be back in Football Manager 26.

Fans can look forward to a new gameplay reveal at the end of January, along with a still-planned Advanced Access period for PC and Mac. Since preorders have already gone live, Sports Interactive is allowing users to claim a refund.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Avowed’s release date remains under wraps after the Xbox Games Showcase
A masked figure in Avowed. The mask looks like it's made of gold, it has glowing red eyes, and there's a hood over its head.

The latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed, showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase with a new trailer but without a release date.

After a showing at the Developer Direct earlier in the year, Avowed hit the Xbox Games Showcase stage to show off a new trailer highlighting the story of the Living Lands, but not when players can expect to visit them. Your character is tasked by the Emperor to find the source of what is called the "Dream Scourge" and find a way to resolve it. Of course, things don't seem to be as black-and-white as that, and others believe there is another cause for what is happening on that remote island. Yet another voice tries to convince you both are deciding you. It will be up to you to decide whose side you take.

Read more
First EA Sports College Football game in over a decade officially revealed
An Oklahoma football player with a hand on his fellow player's shoulder in College Football 25

College Football 25 | Official Reveal Trailer

"Finally, it is here," says the announcer in the first trailer for EA Sports College Football 25, kicking off the countdown to the release of the first College Football game in 11 years.

Read more
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets final release date after arduous development
Key art for Stalker 2. A character in a lit-up gas mask and a gun on their back.

GSC Game World's highly anticipated S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will finally come out this year. The shooter is set to launch on September 5 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

First announced in 2018 and publicly shown off in 2021, this survival horror shooter has been a long time coming. A much-demanded sequel to a PC cult classic, the development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been arduous, mainly because of how Russia's invasion of Ukraine impacted the studio. Initially slated for April 2022, the game has been delayed several times. GSC Game World had settled on promising a Q1 2024 release window, but an announcement on Tuesday morning explained that it needed one final delay to get the game over the finish line.

Read more